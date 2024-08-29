‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 Episode 3 Ending Explained: Is Isildur alive? ‘LOTR’ show ends with huge development

‘The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ Season 2 opens with Elendil trying to soothe Berrick, Isildur’s horse, who’s clearly unsettled

Contains spoilers for ‘The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’

MIDDLE-EARTH: ‘The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ is back for its highly anticipated Season 2, and Episode 3 is packed with dramatic turns. ‘The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ Season 2 Episode 3 shakes up the power dynamics in Númenor, as Ar-Pharazôn makes a calculated move to win over the people at Queen Miriel’s expense. Meanwhile, Sauron, disguised as Annatar, continues his dark dealings with Celebrimbor.

If you’re struggling to recall the Númenorean mystery from ‘The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’, don’t worry; it’s been a lot to keep track of. Galadriel and Halbrand’s arrival back then set the stage for a rift between Miriel and Pharazôn. While Miriel was hesitant but helpful, Pharazôn’s antipathy toward Elves was evident, even if it was less vocal than his son Kemen’s outspoken hostility.

The stakes for Miriel have only risen. After leading a Númenorean force to aid the Southlanders against the Orcs, she faced catastrophic losses—not just in lives but also in a volcanic eruption that left her blind. In Episode 3, we see Númenor’s internal strife come to the forefront. As political maneuvering intensifies, the episode concludes with a major shift that could spell trouble for Miriel and Númenor’s future.

Is Isildur alive in ‘The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ Season 2?

A still from ‘The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ (@primevideo)

‘The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ Season 2 opens with Elendil trying to soothe Berrick, Isildur’s horse, who’s clearly unsettled. Valandil tells Elendil that the horse won’t listen to anyone, so Elendil decides to let Berrick run free. For those who remember the Lord of the Rings lore, Isildur’s supposed death in Season 1 was never the end of the story. As expected, after dispatching a few Orcs, Berrick finds Isildur hiding out in a cave in the Black Forest, caught in a spider’s web.

Don’t worry, there’s no Shelob or Ungoliant here—if spiders give you the heebie-jeebies, you’re safe. But there’s plenty of creepy-crawly action as Isildur wakes up and fights off an Orc and a swarm of spiders. With the help of his trusty horse, he manages to escape the cave and head to safety.

What happens at Númenor?

In Númenor, Elendil and Eärien stand over the body of Tar-Palantir. Eärien, blunt as ever, remarks, “You talk so freely about dead kings but won’t even say your own son’s name. You blame yourself, but the real fault lies elsewhere.” Eärien, who discovered a palantír in Season 1, might suspect Miriel of being behind all of Númenor’s troubles (but we’ll leave that for later). Pharazôn arrives with Miriel to pay their respects, and Elendil notices some Northern noblemen, including Lord Belzagar, among the crowd.

In a dramatic moment, a grieving woman from the Southlands steps up and slaps Miriel. Before her guards can intervene, she pulls Miriel into an embrace. Later, Pharazôn advises Miriel on what to wear for the occasion, suggesting crimson to symbolize Númenor’s future or white to honor the past.

He emphasizes that he prefers to focus on the living rather than dwell on grief. Miriel recalls that her father wore white, and Pharazôn hints that an eagle’s appearance during her coronation could be seen as a sign of good fortune. Despite his suggestions that red would mark a fresh start, Miriel decides to wear white, reflecting her choice to honor the past rather than embrace the future.

Pharazôn works his charm

A still from ‘The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ (@primevideo)

At the pub, Pharazôn finds Kemen grumbling about Miriel’s ability to rule. “The ale’s talking, best keep it down,” Pharazôn advises. However, Belzagar suggests that Pharazôn has a strong claim to the throne, given the public’s resentment towards Miriel following the Southlands’ tragedy. Pharazôn dismisses the idea, arguing that mere discontent isn’t enough to topple a queen.

Eärien, ready to offer a solution, is interrupted by Valandil, who expresses his disappointment about the king’s ceremony, mentioning the “lower class” attendees. Kemen, clearly defensive, questions if Valandil is insulting his father. Valandil retorts, emphasizing his respect for Miriel, recounting how he fought alongside her and witnessed her bravery. He warns Kemen to speak ill of the queen again and face the consequences. Eärien then reveals the existence of a “secret, dangerous, and forbidden” palantír, which has now been removed, hinting at deeper, unfolding schemes.

Celebrimbor and Annatar pitch their proposal to Dwarves

A still from ‘The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ (@primevideo)

Durin and Disa visit Eregion, where Celebrimbor proposes a tempting offer: rings for each of Middle-earth’s most powerful Dwarf-lords. He assures them that these rings are unparalleled in power and could restore Khazad-dûm to its former glory, much like the rejuvenation of Lindon’s tree. Celebrimbor’s true motive, however, is to gain access to the Dwarves’ precious mithril, crucial for the rings. Knowing King Durin’s reluctance towards outside aid, he suggests that Durin’s son might be the best messenger for this offer. When the prince responds dismissively, Annatar steps in, suggesting that presenting this opportunity to his father could be a way to earn back his respect—and perhaps even secure his inheritance.

Durin questions Annatar about Elrond’s absence, and Annatar explains that Elrond is fully occupied with Lindon’s restoration, but he has spoken highly of the Dwarves. Disa asks for time to consider the offer, and Celebrimbor agrees, giving them as much time as they need. While Disa finds the offer compelling, Durin remains wary, questioning the trustworthiness of such “magic rings.” He’s more concerned with needing to apologize to his father to discuss Celebrimbor’s offer.

Meanwhile, Celebrimbor and Annatar plot their next move. Annatar, pretending to be a helpful ally, suggests that Gil-Galad’s recent ban on further ring-forging and his skepticism towards the Dwarves might be used to their advantage. He encourages Celebrimbor to deceive the High King, even drafting a letter claiming that the forge will be closed. Celebrimbor, driven by his ambition and years of preparation, insists on moving forward despite the obstacles, determined to make this his defining moment.

Isildur finds a new ally

A still from ‘The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ (@primevideo)

Isildur pauses by a pond to drink, only to find the water tainted with the decaying remains of corpses below. Disturbed, he rides off into the woods and comes across the bodies of fallen soldiers. Out of nowhere, a woman named Estrid attacks him, stabbing him in the leg. Mistaking him for an Orc, she apologizes once she realizes her mistake.

Estrid reveals that Isildur’s quest to reunite with his people is in vain; the area is only marked by hoofprints and mud. However, she has a map leading to Pelargir and agrees to help him. They set off on Berrick, and from a sunny clearing, they catch sight of the settlement in the distance.

Their journey soon takes a dangerous turn when they encounter a man who claims to be injured by Orcs. It’s a trap, and they are ambushed by wild men loyal to Adar. Just as they are about to meet their end, Arondir appears, skillfully dispatching the attackers in no time. With the threat neutralized, Arondir, Isildur, and Estrid head towards Pelargir.

Upon arriving, they face a somber scene: Bronwyn has died, as Nazanin Boniadi has left the show. Her son, Theo, struggles with his grief as he lights the hay beneath her body in a ritual. Unable to find comfort, he stares blankly at the water, pushing away Arondir’s attempts to offer solace.

Is Estrid hiding something?

A still from ‘The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ (@primevideo)

The following day, Theo tends to Isildur's wound, carefully stitching it up. He reveals the grim details of Bronwyn's death: she was struck by an Orc's arrow, and its toxic nature led to a deadly infection. Despite his normally stoic demeanor, Arondir expresses relief at seeing Isildur and reassures him about his family. “Elendil will return, and Númenor will rise again. You haven't been abandoned,” he says, offering a glimmer of hope.

Arondir then advises Theo to step into his mother’s role as the village healer. Theo, still deeply grieving, reacts harshly. “You’re not my father. Everything that was between us is gone. We don’t need to speak again,” he says, struggling with his emotions.

Later, Theo agrees to help Isildur locate Berrick but insists on a night meeting and that Isildur bring a sword. Estrid, sitting by the fire, expresses her guilt over surviving while others perished. She confides in Isildur, sharing her own loss and her feelings of inadequacy. Isildur reflects on the death of his mother, who drowned trying to save him when he was ten. He admits he’s been driven to do something extraordinary ever since, in honor of her sacrifice. Estrid encourages him to see his life as a gift, something his mother treasured.

As Isildur and Theo prepare to leave, the camera reveals Adar’s mark on the back of Estrid’s neck. She tries to burn it away with a knife, still haunted by her past. Meanwhile, Isildur and Theo approach a camp of wild men. Despite their caution, the noise of their gear almost gives them away. Theo reveals a brand similar to Adar’s, but it’s not convincing. Before they can be discovered, something monstrous emerges from the forest, lifting Theo into the air—a likely Ent, a towering humanoid tree.

Does Pharazôn become King?

A still from ‘The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ (@primevideo)

Miriel’s coronation takes a harsh turn. As she steps up to address the crowd, shouts of “queen of lies” echo back at her, the anger and distrust unmistakable. Instead of shying away, she faces them, acknowledging the grief that everyone’s feeling. She speaks with a calm resolve, trying to connect, “I know we’re hurting, and I share that pain. But before you lash out, think about who you’re doing it for—is it for those we’ve lost, for Númenor, or just for your own heart?”

Her words seem to reasonate, but the moment’s quickly interrupted when Eärien steps forward and reveals that Miriel consulted the palantír. “That’s why our people died in Middle-earth,” she accuses, turning the crowd’s emotions even more against Miriel. Elendil tries to maintain order, but Pharazôn, seizing the chance to undermine her, suggests the palantír should be destroyed. When Miriel insists on its importance, the crowd starts to turn hostile. As chaos brews, Pharazôn watches with a quiet satisfaction, his intentions clear without him having to lift a finger.

Amidst the growing tension, an eagle suddenly appears overhead, its presence almost mistaken as a sign for Pharazôn instead of Miriel. The crowd, already on edge, gets swept up in the spectacle, and Miriel’s grip on her rule feels more fragile than ever. The episode wraps with a key shift elsewhere: King Durin hands over the mithril to Celebrimbor, who drops it into the forge, marking the beginning of the next Rings of Power.

Three episodes of ‘The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power’ Season 2 is streaming on Prime Video, with Episode 4 dropping on Thursday, September 5