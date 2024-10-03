‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 finally confirms the only thing we have been waiting for

Contains spoilers for ‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Season 2

MIDDLE EARTH, SECOND AGE: The ‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 finale finally reveals the identity of its most mysterious character, and if you haven't watched Episode 8 yet, be warned—major spoilers are ahead!

For those still reading, the finale confirms what many have speculated for nearly two seasons: the Stranger is indeed Gandalf. After countless hints and misdirections, we now have confirmation.

Is the Stranger really Gandalf?

The Stranger in a still from 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' (@primevideo)

In ‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ Season 2 finale, the Stranger encounters the Dark Wizard, who hints at knowing his true identity, calling him an "old friend." He mentions that there were five of them, a clear nod for those familiar with the Istari. But the Dark Wizard doesn’t provide the answer, as the Stranger rejects him for putting Poppy Proudfellow and Nori Brandyfoot in danger.

The Stranger in a still from 'LOTR: The Rings of Power' (@primevideo)

Later, the Harfoots and the Stoors bid farewell to the Stranger, calling him the "Grand Elf." While the meaning behind the nickname is unclear, it seems to spark something in him. He then discovers his staff at the Stoors' home, realizing his journey led him there. The Stranger walks across Rhûn and finds Tom Bombadil in his hut. Bombadil tells him, "A wizard doesn’t find his staff; it finds him, like his name." The Stranger responds, "Gandalf, that’s what they’ll call me, isn’t it?" The two share a song, confirming what fans had long suspected: the Stranger is Gandalf.

Is the Stranger being Gandalf consistent with JRR Tolkien's writings?

Gandalf in a still from ‘LOTR’ movie (@primevideo)

One of the biggest questions surrounding the Stranger's identity is whether it makes sense for him to be Gandalf. According to JRR Tolkien’s 'Appendix B', Gandalf didn’t arrive in Middle-earth until the Third Age, coming via a ship to the Grey Havens, where he met Círdan and received his ring.

Sauron and Galadriel in a still from ‘The Rings of Power’ Season 2 (@primevideo)

It seems ‘LOTR: The Rings of Power’ is shifting this timeline. The Prime Video show has often compressed events to fit the story they’re telling, and this could be another case of that. Alternatively, the showrunners may be adding depth to Gandalf's backstory, much like they’ve done with characters like Sauron and Galadriel.

For Tolkien purists, this reveal might feel off, but expanding on Gandalf’s experiences with Tom Bombadil and his early connection to hobbits fits with the wizard we know and love. Plus, it sets him on a collision course with Sauron. We'll just have to see where the show takes it from here.