The recipe for stardom: How 'Chef's Table' changed the culinary world

'Chef's Table' has been one of the hottest culinary docuseries on Netflix, now gearing for its seventh installment

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The Netflix series 'Chef's Table' propelled many of its featured chefs into stardom, giving them exposure previously unattainable. And for most, it fundamentally changed their careers. Among those was Massimo Bottura, a hero of Italian cooking and owner of Osteria Francescana. His episode featured his innovative approach to Italian cuisine and shot his restaurant onto the bucket list of foodies around the world, making it impossible to book.

The other featured chef, Francis Mallmann of Argentina, gained his reputation as a chef through primitive, fire-centered cooking and a poetic way with life and food. This episode showed him preparing food in some of the most inhospitable surroundings. Thus, 'Chef's Table' helped him solidify his image as that of a free-spirited, rebellious chef and attracted fans who became drawn to his philosophy and lifestyle.

Another eccentric chef on the series has been Jeong Kwan, a Buddhist nun from South Korea who cooks for her temple. Her feature took viewers into the spiritual realm of food whereby preparation is meditation itself, and for many, she is considered an icon of philosophy and food combined. Dominique Crenn is also a recipient of three Michelin stars, the first female to do so in the United States, and shared quite a bit of screen time with her episode that drilled deeper into her very personal, artistic take on French cuisine at her San Francisco restaurant, Atelier Crenn.

So, while the show's cinematic style has been lauded for bringing out the story and personalities of the chefs, it often romanticizes their journeys at the expense of focusing on the artistry and passion that go into their craft. In doing so, it has turned chefs into celebrities but also builds high expectations in diners that may not be fulfilled when actually dining. To chefs, fame has proven both a blessing and a challenge as they learn to balance new kinds of public scrutiny with their professional demands.

Through 'Chef's Table', chefs have gained global audiences for their food, personal journey, philosophy, and artistry-redefining what it means to be a star in the culinary world.

‘Chef's Table’ most famous chef Francis Mallmann runs over nine restaurants worldwide

Francis Mallmann is an Argentine chef known for his open-fire cooking, and he is one of the more famous chefs featured on 'Chef's Table', he is a rugged, rustic man who cooks in some of the most remote natural locations. He has built quite a culinary empire, opening more than nine restaurants around the globe, from Buenos Aires, Mendoza, and Uruguay to the United States and France.

This particular approach to the preparation of food has seen him stress simplicity, tradition, and the use of local products in his restaurants. Many of his dishes expose flames, and his passion for fire-driven cooking methods is inspired by the Patagonian wilderness. A totally unique style has made him a real personality in the world of gastronomy and gained him international attention from diners who are drawn by both his food and his philosophy.

In return, his presence in 'Chef's Table' demands nothing less than his way of life, as he epitomizes the spirits of freedom, creativity, and resilience. This has contributed to his popularity, turning his restaurants into destinations for food lovers who want to experience his art of open-fire cooking in some of the world's most scenic locations.

'Chef's Table’ fame Dominique Crenn named ‘best female’ chef

Dominique Crenn was born in France and is now known as one of the world's best chefs after being featured in 'Chef's Table'. In 2016 she was named "Best Female Chef" by 'The World's 50 Best Restaurants', one of the few outstanding members of a profession that has historically been less open to women chefs.

Crenn is known for her poetic, artistic look at cooking. She owns the restaurant Atelier Crenn in San Francisco and has been awarded three Michelin stars, the first woman in the United States to obtain such a rating. Her dishes are in demand not just because of the flavor profile but also because of the attached storytelling and emotion that many evoke of memories of France and more personally, her journey. That approach made her instantly succeed with the episode on 'Chef's Table'; this showstopper of a cook had viewers in awe as to how she could take a life experience and turn it into art on the plate.

How much do chefs get paid to be featured on ‘Chef's Table’?

The chefs who have appeared on 'Chef's Table' do not usually charge a fixed amount for their appearances. This could be because, unlike in many other reality cooking competitions where contestants are paid, 'Chef's Table' is a documentary series with no element of competition but rather storytelling. Therefore, chefs do not appear for prize money but for the exposure and career boost that comes with being featured on a globally recognized Netflix show.



The greatest benefit chefs receive is from this immense public exposure of their restaurants through the show, which boosts reservations and builds a reputation among food enthusiasts. Indeed, many chefs have attested that immediately after their episodes aired, demand for their restaurants became incredibly hot, with waiting lists as long as several months. As a matter of fact, big-name publicity would often give food artists lasting career boosts, since this catapults them to international fame and a greater number of food fans who are interested in their work.



As for costs, the assumption is that 'Chef's Table' pays for the production costs, such as travel and accommodations, and filming permissions in the chefs' restaurants. That way, none of the personal costs fall on the chefs, though there isn't direct payment toward them.

