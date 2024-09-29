'The Real West' Ending Explained: Rebecca and Jake's brewing romance gets a heartfelt conclusion

In 'The Real West', a career-oriented widow and mother of two meets a cowboy on a vacation, but can they give their romance a true chance?

BOULDER, COLORADO: Hallmark movie 'The Real West' introduces us to Rebecca (played by Kimberley Sustad), a widow who is single-handedly raising two boys after her husband died of a heart attack three years ago. As his elder son, Noah (Nicholas Holmes) is filling out college applications, she plans a family vacation to a ranch where her mother, Maureen (Lynda Boyd), and sister Cassidy (Marlie Collins) also tag along.

Rebecca meets Jake (Lucas Bryant), a sexy cowboy, in a hat shop and there's an instant spark between the two. It's the first time Rebecca has fallen for a man after her husband's death. Before she could pursue this new romance, she discovers that Jake is Cassidy's new boyfriend. Rebecca keeps falling for Jake but hides her feelings because she can't hurt her sister. However, her feelings don't remain a secret for long.

Cassidy discovers about Rebecca and Jake in 'The Real West'

One of the many reasons Rebecca is drawn to Jake is his natural way with her boys. She has witnessed how Noah can talk to Jake about his feelings instead of her. Later, Jake locates Ollie (Azriel Dalman), who went missing in an attempt to chase ghosts.

Moved by Jake's gesture, she writes him a letter, thanking him for finding Ollie and bonding with her two sons. In the letter, she also acknowledges her feelings for him but concludes that they can't be together because of Cassidy and how different their lives are. Jake reads the letter in front of her and before he can say anything, Cassidy sees them getting closer to each other.

Rebecca follows Cassidy and explains that nothing is going on between her and Jake. Cassidy says that she now realizes that Jake is the mystery guy she met at the hat shop. She asserts that what hurts more is that Rebecca didn't share her true feelings with her.

Do Rebecca and Jake end up together in 'The Real West'?

Rebecca begins packing her bags, preparing to return to Boulder. Just then, her mother and sister enter the room and hand her the magazine Jake had signed for her. Cassidy and Maureen encourage Rebecca to meet with Jake and express her feelings. After some convincing, Rebecca decides to take their advice.

While confessing her feelings to Jake, she says that she can't expect him to come to the city with her, leaving the ranch life that he has lived since he was ten. Jake acknowledges that leaving the ranch isn't easy for him but he would rather choose to be with her. He then mentions Bobby's proposal to open up a horse therapy center for children. Jake plans to take up the opportunity in Boulder where he can continue to work with horses while pursuing his relationship with Rebecca. They both kiss as they enter into a new phase of their life.

What happens to Cassidy in 'The Real West'?

For Cassidy, her relationship with Jake was too new. And it's clear that she loves Rebecca more than she loves her new boyfriend. She gives Rebecca a free pass by mentioning that they both are perfect for each other. In fact, she is the one who motivates Rebecca to pursue Jake.

Meanwhile, she plans to go on a date with Bobby (Antonio Cayonne), the man Maureen invited to the ranch in hopes of setting him up with Rebecca.

