'The Penguin' fans fume over 'unforgivable' finale twist for beloved character

One beloved character meets tragic end in 'The Penguin' Episode 8 and fans aren't ready to look past it

Contains heavy spoilers for 'The Penguin'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Penguin' has concluded, leaving us feeling a mix of emotions all at once. ‘The Batman' spin-off had Oz (Colin Farrell) and Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) caught up in a power struggle following the death of Carmine Falcone. Oz, the small-time gangster double-crosses the Falcones and Maronis, pulling deadly strings to become the next kingpin of Gotham's underworld.

While Oz and Sofia remain in the center of the narrative, several other characters had us equally invested. One of them is Victor aka Vic, a young teenager, who becomes Oz's sidekick in his rise to power. Rhenzy Feliz, in the supporting role of Vic, impressed the audience with his intense portrayal who lost it all to the flash flood caused by Riddler and tried to rebuild his life after Oz took him under his wings. But the way the series ends for this beloved character has truly upset fans of the show.

What happens to Vic in 'The Penguin' finale?

Colin Farrell and Rhenzy Feliz in 'The Penguin' Episode 8 (HBO)

Vic meets a tragic end in the finale episode of 'The Penguin'. Fans might have accepted his death if he had gone down fighting his enemies, but that's not how it plays out. Instead, Vic is betrayed by someone whom he trusts the most.

After Oz defeats Sofia and climbs to the top of the ladder of success, he sits down with Vic at a bench in a park facing Gotham's waterfront. Oz accepts that he couldn't have succeeded without him. In an unforeseen move, he wraps his arm around his neck and strangles him to death. Oz tells Vic "You're a good man, Vic. You got a good heart. It wasn't for nothing."

The reason Oz decides to kill Vic is because he sees him as a weakness. Vic witnessed Oz at his lowest moments and now when Oz is the new ruler of the underworld, he can't have anyone see him as a weak, fragile person.

Fans react to Vic's death in 'The Penguin'

Rhenzy Feliz in 'The Penguin' (HBO)

Fans are furious over how things ended for Vic in 'The Penguin'. He was one of the most endearing characters in the show, who wanted nothing but to make a good living after losing his family to flood. A fan took to X and bashed Oz in a tweet that reads, "Victor did and sacrificed everything for this chopped face hobbled stank walk a** fat b***h like I'm pissed the f**k off." He further added, "I need Oz dead right now he just killed Victor for nothing. What the F**k.

VICTOR DID AND SACRIFICED EVERYTHING FOR THIS CHOPPED FACE HOBBLED STANK WALK ASS FAT BITCH LIKE IM PISSED THE FUCK OFFFFFFFFFFFFFF #ThePenguin pic.twitter.com/KFDJMK1mpo — 𝔖𝔱𝔢𝔭𝔥 𐚁 ᴺᴹ (@negressvelaryon) November 11, 2024

I NEED OZ DEAD RIGHT NOW HE JUST KILLED VICTOR FOR NOTHING WHAT THE FUCK FUCK YOU FUCK YOU FUCK YOU #thepenguin pic.twitter.com/hUIGqklRNu — 𝔖𝔱𝔢𝔭𝔥 𐚁 ᴺᴹ (@negressvelaryon) November 11, 2024

Calling out Oz's hypocrisy, a fan said, "You killed Vic but kept the lying hooker who snitched on you?!!!" A disappointed fan wrote on X, "I knew he was fated for tragedy when he didn’t get on that bus with his girlfriend but DAMN it still stings."

You killed Vic but kept the lying hooker who snitched on you?!!! #ThePenguinHBO #ThePenguin pic.twitter.com/vGzKkXt71v — ThunderGodKiyro770 (@TKiyro770) November 11, 2024

i knew he was fated for tragedy when he didn’t get on that bus with his girlfriend but DAMN it still stings 😭 — patback (@memeforhire) November 11, 2024

A comment reads, "Me jumping through my tv trying to save victor." Someone wrote for Vic," The category is: deserved better"

Me jumping through my tv trying to save victor #ThePenguin pic.twitter.com/upyq8xAuPl — Eddie🐝 #HIVESZN (@YaBoyEd) November 11, 2024

It's a moment of disappointment for fans who hoped to see Vic in 'The Batman' 2 or the upcoming spin-off shows but we have faith in the makers and believe that something better lies ahead of this chaotic end.

'The Penguin' is available to stream on Max

