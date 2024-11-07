'The Penguin' Episode 7 was explosive, but this gritty scene was the best so far

Contains spoilers for 'The Penguin'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: 'The Penguin' on Max is currently one of the hottest shows on streaming platforms. It’s riveting, suspenseful, and undeniably addictive. The eight-episodic series has served several memorable moments throughout its run. Be it the flashback of Sofia Falcone's time in Arkham or a peek into Oz's (Colin Farrell) childhood, it's hard to pick one favorite moment.

As the finale inches closer, 'The Penguin' Episode 7 raises the stakes for Sofia and Oz. But the one scene that truly stood out doesn't even feature Oz. We are talking about the gritty confrontation between Sofia Falcone (Cristin Milioti) and Oz's mother Francis Cobb (Deirdre O'Connell).

Decoding Sofia Falcone and Francis Cobb's interaction in 'The Penguin' Episode 7

Sofia abducted Francis to use her as leverage over Oz. In Episode 7, the two women, from different generations, literally get into a war of words. Every statement that comes out of their mouth is harsh and hits right where it hurts the other. Even though they hadn't met before, they see through each other's fears and motivations.

On the surface, they are throwing insults and making threats, but on a deeper level, they just expose each other's core ambitions and morality. Francis is grappling with dementia and so we see moments of her frailness running parallel to her strength and belief in her son. Her duality hits Sofia hard, and she even quietly takes a slap from Francis.

Sofia believes that she is doing the right thing by seeking vengeance as a righteous punishment for Oz's multiple betrayals. However, Francis questions Sofia's belief that she’s any different from her ruthless criminal family. Now at this point, Francis believes that she is on the right side of the moral spectrum while Sofia sees herself as a force of change in Gotham's underworld. The feelings are intense, further elevated by both women making strong comments to hurt each other. Francis points out Sofia’s painful repetition of her father’s mistakes, leaving Sofia momentarily speechless. Sofia retaliates by asking her about the death of her two sons, which pushes Francis into a moment of pain and longing.

Why Sofia Falcone doesn't retaliate to Francis's slap in 'The Penguin' Episode 7

Their intense confrontation ends with Francis hitting Sofia. However, Sofia doesn't retaliate, a shocking thing for a woman who killed her entire family. Does this mean that she is empathetic towards Francis? Probably! Or perhaps she believes that harming Francis won’t achieve anything right now. Instead, she plans to use her as bait to break Oz, forcing him to crumble and retreat from the fight. For now, we are just impressed by the intricate dynamic between Francis and Sofia, rich with layers of moral complexity.

Meanwhile, gear up for the final confrontation between Oz and Sofia this coming Sunday, November 10, on Max.