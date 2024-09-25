What are the themes of ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12? A look at most exciting twists of new season

The Masked Singer Season 12 has already officially released information on few of its fun themes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Season 12 of 'The Masked Singer' is introducing some exciting new themes and twists that will keep fans on their toes. Among the fresh themes are tributes to popular culture, including Mattel’s 'Barbie', the iconic film 'Footloose', and performances inspired by pop star Miley Cyrus. These themed nights will see contestants performing songs that align with these unique concepts, adding variety to the show. Other new themes include 'Sports Night,' which will likely bring an athletic vibe to the performances, and '60s Night,' celebrating the music and style of the 1960s. Additionally, a brand-new theme called 'Who Are You Fest' will showcase music from memorable festival lineups, giving viewers something new to enjoy.

Alongside these new themes, 'The Masked Singer' is also bringing back some fan-favorite nights, such as 'Soundtrack of My Life,' where contestants perform songs that hold personal meaning to them, and the popular 'Thanksgiving Night' special. To make the guessing game even more fun this season, clues will be hidden in creative new places, such as within the costumes, song choices, and on-stage moments. These twists, along with the fresh themes, promise to make Season 12 an exciting and unpredictable ride for viewers!

'The Masked Singer’ Season 12 releases sneak peek of first performance

'The Masked Singer' Season 12 has given fans an exciting sneak peek at its first performance, creating plenty of buzz. In the premiere episode, which airs on September 25, a contestant dressed in a "Ship" costume will take the stage. Their performance features a dramatic, slowed-down cover of Bastille's hit song "Pompeii," showcasing a moody and emotional rendition that has already captured fans' attention.

Alongside this performance, two other costumes were revealed: "Leaf Sheep" and "Woodpecker," who will also join the competition. With clues hidden in everything from costumes to song choices, Season 12 promises to keep viewers guessing as they try to figure out the identities behind these elaborate disguises. The season is set to kick off with a bang, featuring unique performances, intriguing new themes, and, of course, the suspense of unmasking each celebrity!

New mask unveiled of Season 12 (@fox)

Which celebs are returning in ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 12?

In 'The Masked Singer' Season 12, several beloved celebrities from previous seasons are making a return as "Masked Ambassadors." These include Dick Van Dyke, known for his role as the Gnome in Season 9; Jewel, who won Season 6 as the Queen of Hearts; Ne-Yo, the Season 10 winner as the Cow; and DeMarcus Ware, who competed as the Koala in Season 11.



Although these stars won’t be competing again, they will lend their support and guidance to the new crop of 15 celebrity contestants, adding an exciting and familiar element to the show.