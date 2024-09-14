'The Killer’s Game' Review: Dave Bautista is undeniably charming but this film is an absolute misfire

Despite Bautista’s best efforts, ‘The Killer’s Game’ feels like a misfire, destined to fade from memory shortly after the credits roll

This article contains spoilers for 'The Killer's Game'

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY: Taking into account Dave Bautista as ‘only an action figure’ is quite an understatement as he has been showing for the longest time that there is a lot more than meat on bones. In films like 'Guardians of the Galaxy', 'Blade Runner 2049', and 'Glass Onion' he has turned in commendable performances that no one assumed he was capable of, mixing humor, backstory, and his natural brawn in creative styles. In "The Killer's Game," he takes on a lead role, undoubtedly deserving more with strong comedic abilities and the capacity to entertain in a drama. However, blending the film's genres remains a constant source of confusion, making it difficult to create a coherent piece.

Directed by JJ Perry, the action-comedy aims to bring forward a bloody, high-octane hitman story with rom-com sensibilities. On the face of it, the setup is promising, Joe Flood (Bautista) is the most feared contract killer in Europe, but beneath that deadly façade is a man sickly wishing to be loved inside. Enter Maizie (Sofia Boutella), a modern dancer who Joe awkwardly courts after a gunfight ruins her performance.

‘The Killer’s Game’ starts strong but fails miserably with an uneven tone

A still from 'The Killer's Game' (@lionsgate)

The early scenes lean heavily on humor and romantic tension, with Bautista showing a surprisingly deft touch for lighthearted moments. His comedic timing is impeccable, particularly in scenes where Joe agonizes over sending the perfect text or stumbles through flirty exchanges. In these moments, Bautista proves that he could indeed excel in a more traditional romantic comedy. However, ‘The Killer’s Game’ is not content to stay in rom-com territory for long. Once Joe is misdiagnosed with a terminal brain condition, the film shifts abruptly into action-thriller mode. Distraught over his impending death, Joe orders a hit on himself, only to discover the diagnosis was a mistake. With a $4 million bounty on his head, Joe now has to fend off a lineup of assassins, including a grudge-bearing handler, Marianna (Pom Klementieff), and a group of killers ranging from deadly K-pop stars to Terry Crews as a sharpshooting hitman.

Despite the entertaining premise, the film’s biggest flaw is its uneven tone. The initial rom-com elements, where Bautista gets to flex his softer side, are enjoyable but brief. Once the action kicks in, ‘The Killer’s Game’ becomes more concerned with flashy set pieces and stylized kill sequences, yet none of these scenes match the energy or inventiveness of films like 'John Wick'. The assassins are introduced with slick, comic-book-style visuals—complete with neon writing, cocaine smoke, and blood—but their actual encounters with Joe are surprisingly generic. The film fails to capitalize on the uniqueness of its characters, and as a result, most of the action sequences feel formulaic.

Where ‘The Killer’s Game’ struggles most is in trying to mix its two distinct genres. The tonal whiplash between the rom-com setup and the brutal assassin storyline feels jarring. When Bautista is allowed to play up his vulnerable side, the film feels fresh and fun, but once the plot leans to mindless action, it becomes a tedious slog. Perry’s direction of the action is competent but uninspired, relying heavily on CGI gore that undercuts the visceral impact of the fight scenes. The script, penned by Rand Ravich and James Coyne, borrows heavily from better films but never manages to find a cohesive identity of its own.

‘The Killer’s Game’ is a film full of missed potential

A still from 'The Killer's Game' (@lionsgate)

That’s not to say there isn’t enjoyment to be found in Bautista’s performance. He brings heart and humor to a character that could have easily been one-note, and his chemistry with Boutella is natural, even if her role is underwritten. Boutella’s Maizie, introduced as a confident dancer, is quickly relegated to the background once the action begins. Klementieff’s Marianna also feels like a missed opportunity, never fully stepping into the spotlight as the film’s primary antagonist.

Ultimately, ‘The Killer’s Game’ is a film full of missed potential. Bautista is undeniably charming, and the concept—a hitman trying to call off his own assassination—offers a wealth of opportunities for both humor and tension. However, the film’s inability to balance its competing tones leaves it feeling disjointed. The romance never has time to blossom, the action is repetitive, and the supporting characters are woefully underused.

In the end, despite Bautista’s best efforts, ‘The Killer’s Game’ feels like a misfire, destined to fade from memory shortly after the credits roll.

‘The Killer’s Game’ trailer