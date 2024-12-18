'The Curse of Oak Island' team turns to high-tech gear to unearth more wood

The discovery in 'The Curse of Oak Island' fueled speculation that the strap could be from a treasure chest brought to the legendary Money Pit

In the latest episode of 'The Curse of Oak' Island Season 12, the crew ramped up their treasure hunt. Despite the lack of concrete data, Rick Lagina and the crew discovered intriguing hints that generated enthusiasm.

During their inspection of a stone feature on Lot 5, the crew uncovered a piece of metal strapping and a fragment of a bottle. The significance of these discoveries was highlighted in the show, which inspired curiosity and optimism.

'The Curse of Oak Island' made another wooden discovery

In Smith's Cove, Billy Gerhardt continued digging and uncovered pieces of wood believed to be remnants of the subterranean flood tunnels that had once hindered treasure recovery. Additionally, the researchers discovered muck, boulders, and even remnants of concrete, all of which they believe are connected to the intricate design of the flood tunnels.

The crew reexamined last week's cement discovery in the War Room. It is believed that the Restall family left the cement behind in the 1960s when they were trying to stop the flood tunnels. The gang was thrilled to find concrete, and Emma Culligan seemed to think it was a holdover from the 1920s.

According to Marty Lagina, the concrete likely originated from the area where the Restalls believed the flood tunnels were located. While there is debate over the historical significance of the find, it provides insight into earlier treasure hunts and underscores the challenges faced during decades of exploration.

'The Curse of Oak Island' brings in borehole radar to expand search

Additionally, the scientists employed borehole radar, a new search technique. A guest expert at a separate War Room meeting recommended using this technology to locate subterranean voids that could signal the presence of hidden rooms.

New hypotheses about an offset chamber potentially containing riches emerged after radar scans revealed a vacuum approximately 127 feet deep. This discovery reignited the team's determination to continue their research, despite skeptics questioning the validity of the findings.

'The Curse of Oak Island' needs concrete discoveries

By striking a balance between excavation efforts and fascinating technical breakthroughs, the new find provided a feeling of structure and movement. Even if there isn't a clear treasure found during the quest, the finding of wood, concrete, and voids keeps the story going and makes viewers curious about the next discovery.

In contrast to prior seasons, fans are hoping this one will have more meat and less filler. Viewers have expressed their skepticism about what lies ahead as the Laginas welcome their new season.

In response to Rick's Instagram post asking viewers to "give us your feedback," several viewers expressed their genuine emotions. Are the brothers aware of the reality? To keep the show going, are they only prolonging the fun? Maybe, but fans are still excited to watch 'The Curse of Oak Island' as it airs.

