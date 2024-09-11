‘The Circle’ Season 7 star Garret Caillouet’s risky play could make or break his game

Garret Caillouet is a fitness trainer from Los Angeles, competing without catfishing on 'The Circle'

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: In 'The Circle' Season 7, Garett Cailoutte has managed to position himself as a friendly and approachable player, quickly becoming a sought-after ally. His easygoing nature has made him a popular choice for various alliances. Initially, the twins, Jojo and Nicki, who are catfishing as Gianna, along with Rachel (Deb), welcomed Garett into their all-girls team. They valued his presence and saw him as a key player who could strengthen their group. Meanwhile, Andy (Heather), who is working on building a fake bro bond with Kevin, also saw potential in Garett. Andy decided to include him in their expanding alliance, which already consisted of a few members.

Being included in both alliances made Garett feel secure, giving him a solid footing in the game. However, this dual allegiance could be a double-edged sword. While it provides him with support from multiple sides, it also puts him at risk. If the alliances were to clash or if his dual involvement were exposed, Garett could be seen as disloyal or manipulative, jeopardizing his position in the game. Balancing between these two alliances will be crucial for Garett, as any slip-up could destroy his carefully crafted strategy and lead to his downfall.

Garett plays himself in 'The Circle' on Netflix

Garret Caillouet from Netflix's 'The Circle' Season 7 has joined the gaming platform as himself and is not playing through any catfish character. In contrast to contestants who wear a fake personality to rise above, Garett is competing by simply being himself. That is, he will openly compete as Garret Caillouet through his actual personality and by using strategic thinking.

For Garett, the most crucial decision was that he chose to play as himself because this puts the ultimate responsibility on his real self to take a front in alliances and relationships with other people. This can be a double-edged sword: in as much as it enables him to actually connect with people and gain their trust, it also puts him in the position of being really calculated and tactful to protect himself from being outsmarted by impersonators. How well he uses his charisma and gaming skills to rise above the competition and walk away with the prize of $100,000 while remaining true to his identity will be his task.

Garett describes sexuality reveal as 'breaking point' of his life

Garett Caillouet has candidly spoken about his coming-out journey as gay. Raised by conservative Christian parents, Garett struggled much and had to work hard to come to his senses regarding this issue and disclose his sexual identity. Being raised by conservative Christian parents, Garett felt conflicted as to his sexuality in the early years and kept that aspect private from his immediate family and society. He struggled with his identity for many years and lived a life as someone else to fit into the conventional expectations of his family.

Finally, one day, Garett accepted his identity and declared himself a gay man. He considers this the breaking point in his life. He has moved himself out of the conservative way of living and leads a new life where he can be himself and not pretend to be someone else. Since then, Garett has become more vocal about the events in his life and has taken to social media to chronicle his journey and personal growth.