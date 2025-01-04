‘The Boys’ creator teases a ‘natural end’ for fan-favorite villain in Season 5: "If you give him..."

As we're eagerly waiting for the final season of 'The Boys', it seems like forever until we get any updates from the creators. Known for its wild plot and sharp commentary, the Prime Video show has kept audiences hooked since day one. Jack Quaid, who plays Hughie Campbell, recently teased that the upcoming season is going to be “very messy,” hinting at the chaos ahead. However, Homelander (Antony Starr) is at the center of everything, and after his rise to ultimate power in the 'The Boys' Season 4 finale, things are set to get intense. As we wait to see how his rule will affect everyone around him, creator Eric Kripke has hinted that the biggest challenges for Homelander might actually come from within.

'The Boys' Season 4 ended with Homelander achieving what he always wanted, complete control. But absolute power isn’t as glamorous as it seems, especially for someone as insecure and emotionally damaged as Homelander. Kripke opened up about what’s ahead for the fan-favorite villain in a recent interview with Salon, saying, “It’s the natural end of a character like Homelander. If you give him truly unfettered power with all his insecurities and traumas, this is a version of what he would do. But so goes many fascists who are weak and thin-skinned and ultimately driven by ego, despite how much they front as heroes.”

As far as what to expect from 'The Boys' Season 5, the show will pick up right from where Season 4 ended, with Homelander at the peak of his political rise and the boys scattered away from each other. Given the show’s tendency to parody real-world sociopolitical and pop culture events, it’s likely that the 2024 Presidential election will heavily influence the storyline. In fact, showrunner Eric Kripke hinted at this connection when announcing the renewal, “The cast and crew are deeply grateful to Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios for the opportunity to tell this story for another season. My only problem is that since this year promises to be free of any conflict or misinformation, we're not sure what to write about," during an interview with Variety.

Homelander’s fate in Season 5 will also likely tie into the broader chaos growing in 'The Boys' universe. Kripke confirmed that events from the spinoff series 'Gen V' will directly impact the main series, saying, “We try to keep the timeline super simple ... So it’s all very modular. It’s like there’s season 3 of The Boys and then after that Gen V takes place, and then after that The Boys season 4 takes place. And then after that Gen V season 2 takes place. It’s all more like cars on a train than it is a plate of spaghetti.” Characters from 'Gen V' will cross over into 'The Boys', and the deadly virus that kills superheroes introduced in the spinoff could play a major role in Season 5.

(L-R) Laz Alonso, Eric Kripke, Jessie T. Usher and Antony Starr at 'The Boys' SAG Nominating Committee Screening and Reception in Los Angeles, California (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Eric Charbonneau)

No matter what twists and turns 'The Boys' Season 5 has in store, we can’t wait to see how this wild, boundary-pushing story finally concludes. In the meantime, now is the perfect time to revisit the first four seasons and immerse yourselves in the chaos and carnage of this thrilling universe. All episodes of 'The Boys' are available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, so whether you're catching up for the first time or rewatching to pick up on details you might have missed, there's plenty to enjoy while we count down to Season 5.