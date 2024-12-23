'The Baxters’ actor drops a huge Season 4 update that has got the fans excited: "I have enough..."

Here's an update for you 'The Baxters' fans who are eagerly waiting for a new season of the show

Amazon Prime Video’s 'The Baxters', a heartfelt family drama based on Karen Kingsbury’s beloved book series, debuted with a unique release strategy earlier this year. Instead of staggering episodes, we were treated to three full 10-episode seasons on March 27.

The family drama, based on Karen Kingsbury’s popular book series, follows the Baxter family as they navigate life’s ups and downs. With all 30 episodes available to binge, viewers quickly became hooked. Naturally, the question on everyone’s mind is: Will there be a Season 4? Lead star and executive producer Roma Downey recently shared an update that has fans feeling hopeful.

In a chat with journalist Kate O’Hare, shared on O’Hare’s YouTube channel, Roma Downey hinted that the show’s future isn’t set in stone, but it’s far from over either. “Well, let’s, you know, I would say never say never,” Downey said, referring to how much material remains from Kingsbury’s books. With over 25 novels in the series, the stories are almost endless. Playfully, Downey added, “I have enough material to keep going forever if I just get into my Blue Zone diet, I could be playing Elizabeth Baxter at 110... Yeah, yeah, yeah.” Downey’s lighthearted comments were paired with a genuine love for the project. “It’s great. I love what I do,” she said. “I feel so privileged to be able to combine what I believe with what I do.”

While Downey’s comments are exciting, we might still have to be patient for new episodes. The first 3 seasons of 'The Baxters' were actually filmed back in 2018 but didn’t hit streaming until 2024, a long six-year wait. If the show returns for Season 4, it’s unlikely Amazon Prime Video would follow the same release strategy of dropping multiple seasons at once. Instead, viewers could expect a single season to premiere on its own.

While nothing is confirmed, Roma Downey’s comments are a ray of hope for fans eager to see more of the Baxter family. With so many stories still untold in Kingsbury’s books and Downey’s love for the series shining through, a fourth season feels well within reach. For now, we can enjoy the heartfelt moments of the first three seasons and keep our fingers crossed that more Baxter family adventures are on the way.