'The Bachelorette' star Kaitlyn Bristowe flaunts fresh look after cosmetic procedure

'The Bachelorette' star Kaitlyn Bristowe gets candid about her blepharoplasty

'The Bachelorette' star Kaitlyn Bristowe's appearance has evolved significantly since her debut on the ABC show. She has undergone several cosmetic procedures and has been open about her experiences throughout the process. The reality star recently got blepharoplasty and documented the process on her social media.

She shared photos of her stitched eyelids with the caption, "Don’t be ridiculous Andrea, everyone wants to look like this." The ABC show star has undergone an eyebrow lift, brow microblading, and teeth bonding. She has also admitted to getting lip filler and Botox. Despite facing backlash, Kaitlyn never hesitated to give her followers an insight into her procedures. She also had her earlobes fixed, revealing that the holes had stretched over the years from wearing too many heavy earrings. She explained that the surgeon would cut it and stitch it back up so she could rock some hops. She insisted that the process was not painful and it took just 15 minutes.

'The Bachelorette' star Kaitlyn Bristowe thrilled to get eyelid surgery

'The Bachelorette' star Kaitlyn Bristowe previously shared a photo of herself reclining in a medical facility, her eyes hidden beneath a blue hair cap. She later claimed that she has "been wanting to do" for "years and years and years." However, her eyelids appeared to be swollen and red and she admitted that her eyes felt "irritated and itchy" on her second day of recovery from the surgery.

However, Kaitlyn assured her followers that the procedure was "one of the easiest surgeries for healing time, and very quick, and very pain-free." She elaborated, "I had really droopy on my left side eyelids, and somewhat droopy on my right side eyelids. So what they do is they just cut the eyelid and then sew it a little more open."

'The Bachelorette' star Kaitlyn Bristowe slams cosmetic procedure criticism

'The Bachelorette' star Kaitlyn Bristowe has had enough of the backlash about her appearance and this time she doesn't want her critics' comments to affect her. She took to her Instagram Stories and slammed her haters noting, "Everyone’s like stop doing stuff to your face." Kaitlyn showed her new skin treatment on her face and added, "I will never. I love skincare. I love having bright, tight, glowy skin. I love it."

'The Bachelorette' star Kaitlyn Bristowe almost got killed

'The Bachelorette' star Kaitlyn Bristowe revealed on her podcast that she nearly got killed in the sauna. While recording an episode for NFL player Todd Anderson's 'Beat the Heat podcast,' she was required to stay in the sauna for 30 minutes. She joined the NFL player at the temperature set at 160 degrees with the heat increasing every five minutes, with the max heat at 230 degrees.

She initially thought she could last the entire duration, especially since the questions were about her home country, Canada. However, she soon began to struggle and felt like she was in danger. She insisted on her podcast that she was not being dramatic and ultimately left the sauna after 17 minutes.