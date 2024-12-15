'The Bachelorette' alum Kaitlyn Bristowe reveals she had 'a little crush' on her fellow co-star

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe was previously engaged to Jason Tartick

'The Bachelorette' alum Kaitlyn Bristowe is opening up about her female crush! During the most recent episode of her 'Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe Podcast', Kaitlyn made a jaw-dropping revelation.

Kaitlyn revealed that she had a big crush on her 'Bachelor' co-star Becca Tilley. "I definitely had a little crush on Becca. I definitely did and she admitted to me that she did too," she disclosed during the episode.

The reality TV star went on to say, "Yeah, well if you before Becca came out if you googled Becca Tilley gay it would come up as her, me and her and it would say Becca and Kaitlyn talk about being the first gay couple to come out of and talk about it." At the time of writing, it's unknown whether Kaitlyn and Becca dated in the past.

'The Bachelorette' star Kaitlyn Bristowe had a crush on Becca Tilley (Instagram/@kaitlynbristowe)

'The Bachelor' alum Kaitlyn Bristowe has been recently linked to Zac Clark

Lately, Kaitlyn Bristowe has sparked dating rumors with Zac Clark who emerged as the winner of Tayshia Adams’ season 16 of 'The Bachelorette.' Throughout the year, the two of them have been spotted together on various occasions.

As of right now, neither Kaitlyn nor Zac has made any official comment on the romance speculations swirling in the air. When we talk about Zac's love life, he and Tayshia went their separate ways in 2021 after a year together.

Former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe sparks dating rumors with Zac Clark (Instagram/@kaitlynbristowe/@zwclark)

Who has Kaitlyn Bristowe dated in the past?

In the last couple of years, Kaitlyn Bristowe has been romantically linked to many men from the 'Bachelor Nation.' At first, Kaitlyn was vying for Chris Soules' heart on Season 19 of the ABC dating show 'The Bachelor.'

Following that, Kaitlyn appeared on 'The Bachelorette' Season 11 and ended up getting engaged to Shawn Booth in the finale. However, the pair called it quits after the show came to an end. In 2019, she started dating Jason Tartrick. Kaitlyn and Jason got engaged in 2021 after two years of dating but their romance wasn't meant to last forever. They pulled the plug on their relationship in 2023.

Bachelor Nation star Kaitlyn Bristowe talks about her breakup with Jason Tartick (Instagram/@kaitlynbristowe)

Who is Becca Tilley dating now?

Becca Tilley who shot to fame after appearing on Season 19 of 'The Bachelor' has been dating her singer girlfriend Hayley Kiyoko for six years now. While appearing in an episode of “Call It What It Is” podcast, Becca talked about the possibility of getting married to Hayley.

“I feel great about my relationship, but we’ve been together for six years… but we just officially moved in together last month. Actually, a couple months ago, but she left and worked for three months in Canada. She’s asked me, like, three times every day if I want to get married," she shared.

Speaking of the pair's current situation, the Louisiana native continued, “We are really just adjusting to living together. I know I wanna be with her forever. I’m not, like, a wedding person. I’m not, like, ‘I dreamed of my wedding my whole life.’”