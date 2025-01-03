'Teen Mom 2' star Kailyn Lowry shares a major life update: "Best decision I ever made..."

The reality star confirmed going under the knife for the second time since after giving birth to twins.

Teen Mom 2 alum Kailyn Lowry recently shared a major life update with her followers via her Instagram account. The mother of seven has successfully undergone breast reduction surgery during the holiday season. Lowry shared post-surgery happy selfies with poll questions. “4 days post op. Do you want breast reduction videos?" she asked on her Instagram Stories. The reality star was seen wearing a support bra in one of the pictures she shared. In another post, she filmed herself answering queries about her procedure. Meanwhile, a third image featured the young mother enjoying a sea view from a resort-style balcony wearing blue line shorts and a shirt with a black crop top.

Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry Instagram story screenshots (Image Source: Instagram| @kaillowry)

According to Page Six, the Instagram page 'Teen Mom Chatter' confirmed the news by resharing Lowry's posts. They penned, "KailLowry utilized her holiday downtime for surgery. According to...her podcasts, she had a procedure done on Monday (the day before Christmas Eve) to reduce/fix her breasts. I hope Elijah was able to play Santa for the babies." The MTV star had to reduce her weight before the cosmetic procedure. “I want to get a boob job, right? I call around. I’m making these consultations to get a boob job. You know what they told me? They told me I need to lose 40 pounds,” she said on her Barely Famous podcast in May.

Teen Mom 2 Star Kailyn Lowry Backs Out Of Liposuction & Boob Job At The Last Minute!: Kailyn Lowry had a change of heart. On Tuesday, the Teen Mom 2 star revealed on Twitter she traveled all the way to Miami, Florida to get liposuction… https://t.co/JL93DyIDg0 #Celebrity #News pic.twitter.com/L2GJS9gIb2 — Selena Gomez (@SelenaGomesDC) January 24, 2018

“So 40 or 50 pounds, more like 50 but maybe get away with 40 pounds, before they can even operate on me,” she recounted. Lowry also admitted to her fans that she was in tears while discussing the same with the doctor over the phone. “I don’t even know if I can get my double chin done,” she added. The reality star also confessed to jumping on the Ozempic trend to reduce her body weight. “I was in the gym five days a week. If you’re going to get plastic surgery you have to maintain it,” Lowry further revealed on her podcast.

As per People magazine, the young mom had previously also aired her fears about losing weight as an adult while appearing on the Baby Mamas No Drama podcast. "How hard it is to lose weight as an adult, f--- my life. I'm scared," she said. "I'm ready for 2024 because I need to get Ozempic shots or something." Lowry disclosed that she waited for the defining 'mommy makeover' until the birth of her twins.

"I maintained the f--- out of it until I got pregnant with Lux," Lowry said. "It's a jump start to a lifestyle change." Lowry, who shares her twins and son Rio, with fiancé Elijah Scott is also a mom to Isaac, Lincoln, Lux, and Creed, from previous relationships. According to E! News, the reality star has previously undergone a tummy tuck, and a Brazilian butt lift. "It was the best decision I ever made," she said on her Baby Mama No Drama podcast in January. "The worst decision I ever made was not waiting until I was done having kids," she concluded.