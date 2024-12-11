'Teen Mom 2' star David Eason lands in new trouble, ordered to wear ankle monitor

'Teen Mom 2' star David Eason is scheduled to appear in court for trespassing and breaking Jenelle Evans' restraining order

On December 10, David Eason returned to court and resumed his role as a financial burden on his estranged wife, Jenelle Evans! The ex-'Teen Mom 2' father showed up in a North Carolina courtroom last month to face criminal charges brought against him for attempting to steal motorcycles and other goods from Jenelle's house on The Land in October.

For his botched break-in, David was taken into custody and charged with two misdemeanors: trespassing and breaking Jenelle's protection order against him, which has been in effect since May. The restraining order was renewed for a further two years by a judge only a few weeks ago.

Both Jenelle and David would have been arrested if they hadn't shown up for court. Jenelle, who now resides in Las Vegas, had to buy plane tickets to North Carolina and travel in for the court hearing on Tuesday, only to discover that it was all for nothing.

Jenelle Evans and ex-husband David Eason met each other in court (Instagram/@j_evans1219)

David Eason claims to be bankrupt

According to a financial declaration he completed back in August, David is essentially bankrupt and currently has a plethora of other court issues pending, both criminal and civil. David claimed to be destitute, or living in poverty and unable to pay for basic requirements, in court records related to his second ongoing criminal case, which is for child abuse and assault by strangulation for his alleged conduct against Jenelle's son Jace.

He claimed to be in debt by around $49,000 at the time.

David Eason has been accused of inflicting injury on Jace Evans's neck (Facebook/DavidEason)

David Eason has no representation in court

Since David is facing criminal charges for trespassing and breaking a protection order, he is eligible to have a public defender. Since his divorce from Jenelle is a civil proceeding and no public defenders are assigned to civil cases, he is not represented by an attorney.

David's divorce case was postponed last month, and he promised to hire a lawyer. However, it doesn't seem like he has one hired at the moment.

David's next court date in this matter is January 28, 2025, according to the Columbus County court clerk. Despite being present during the theft attempt on The Land for which David was prosecuted, Kenleigh Heatwole, his new live-in girlfriend, has not been charged as of this writing.

According to an insider who spoke exclusively to In Touch, David was sentenced to wear an ankle monitor during his court appearance for breaking a domestic violence restraining order with his former wife Jenelle.

David Eason accused of punching Jenelle Evans's son (Facebook/DavidEason)

August Keen spending time with Jenelle Evans's children

An insider told The Ashley that Jenelle's house on The Land had "some sort of mold damage," which is why she had to stay in a hotel during her trip to the Tar Heel State.

It's interesting that this time, Jenelle's manager-turned-soulmate August Keen skipped the cross-country journey to North Carolina. After becoming Jenelle's boyfriend early this year, August, who has been by her side constantly, allegedly "stayed in Vegas with the kids."