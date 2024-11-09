David Eason makes bold accusations against ‘Teen Mom’ star Jenelle Evans in courtroom clash

Jenelle Evans also laid accusations against ex David Eason

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Drama unfolded when 'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans and her estranged husband, David Eason, began to fight it out in court, with several shocking allegations surfacing. In newly obtained court documents, Eason alleged Evans put her romantic relationships before her family.

Eason - who has an 8-year-old daughter, Ensley, with Evans - accused her in one message of ignoring his attempts to see their child and putting her love life above her family obligations. In the wake of one such exchange, Eason begged to speak to Ensley, while Jenelle reportedly refused to let her ex speak to the young girl; this action on Evans' part led to Eason making certain accusations about her choices and priorities.

Adding to the drama, Evans also accused Eason of taking her son Kaiser's expensive virtual reality headset and using her credit card sans permission. During the same exchange, Eason hit back with accusations that she "cared only about men" rather than family. The texts showed frustration on both sides as Eason allegedly struggled to get in touch with his daughter and Evans tried to control their rocky relationship dynamics, and now it has boiled over into court.

Court documents reveal ‘Teen Mom’ star Jenelle Evans’ earnings from adult website

Documents filed in court have revealed just how much 'Teen Mom' Jenelle Evans has been raking in as of late from her OnlyFans account. The filings include screenshots, according to The Sun, which focuses on specific payments during a short period in July 2024. Those range between $1,319 on July 23 to as much as $5,500 on July 21.

Other notable amounts included $3,460 on July 29, $1,368 on July 26, $1,991 on July 25, and $2,584 on July 17. This breakdown in earnings examines the income Evans has brought in from OnlyFans - an online community where she posts exclusive content for paid subscribers.

'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans (Instagram/@j_evans1219)

'Teen Mom’ star Jenelle Evans makes shocking allegation against David Eason in court

According to The Ashley, 'Teen Mom' star Jenelle Evans claimed in court that after she and her ex separated she "found some memory cards that came from David’s phone that she claims contained materials related to the 'sexual exploitation of a minor'."

Jenelle Evans with her kids (Instagram/@JENELLELEVANS)



'Teen Mom’ star Jenelle Evans’s son Jace admits to feeling ‘safer’ without David Eason

In the latest episode of 'Teen Mom: The Next Chapter', Jenelle Evans's 15-year-old son Jace revealed he feels "a lot safer" with David Eason, Jenelle's estranged husband, no longer in their lives. "He's gone now. I'm, like, fine," Jace said in the emotional conversation with his mom, who, very relieved and apologetic, responded, "I'm sorry it didn't happen sooner, but I was trying."

Jenelle, who filed for separation in March, claimed a factor that contributed to her move was Eason's "disturbing behavior." The well-being of her family and, especially, comfort for Jace within their home was of utmost concern.