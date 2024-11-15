Kenleigh Heatwole defends relationship with ‘Teen Mom 2’ alum David Eason amid backlash

Kenleigh Heatwole defends her dog-sitting business after a local warns she lives with 'Teen Mom' star David Eason who shot a dog

It seems David Eason’s new girlfriend is getting caught up in his infamous dog-shooting controversy. On Thursday, November 14, Kenleigh Heatwole—who began dating the former 'Teen Mom 2' star shortly after his split from Jenelle Evans—took to Instagram Stories to defend her dog-sitting business. This came after a resident warned fellow North Carolinians against trusting her with their pets, citing her connection to David, who admitted to shooting his family's dog in 2019.

After previously residing on the wrecked boat he shared with Jenelle, David is now living full-time with his 25-year-old girlfriend, Kenleigh. On the 'All Things Dogs- Wilmington NC' Facebook group, a North Carolina resident warned on Wednesday, November 13 that Kenleigh, who works as a dog nanny, is presently living with David, who has openly admitted to killing his family’s small dog, Nugget, back in 2019.

Kenleigh Heatwole defends her dating 'Teen Mom 2' star David Eason (Instagram/kenleighheat)

David Eason's gf Kenleigh Heatwole hits back at the public for questioning her business ethic

On November 13, an Instagram account shared a warning along with a photo, captioned. "Beware!" The post, which included a report on David Eason’s 2019 killing of Nugget, warned, "This sitter lives with David Eason. Very dangerous for your dog to be around him."

In her Facebook response to the post, Kenleigh defended herself by pointing out her excellent reviews on dog-sitting websites. However, the original poster was quick to respond with a lengthy rebuttal. “The people who left the [good] reviews for you likely don’t know that your live-in boyfriend murdered a dog for snapping at a child,” the person noted.

The person questioned, “What happens if he is with you while you’re taking care of someone’s dog and it snaps at him? He’s obviously a loose cannon and has no business being around animals. You claim to be an animal lover yet you’re in a relationship with that POS?”

Kenleigh replied to the poster again, insisting that their message was "untrue." “It amazes me every day how people who have never met someone and was not there in person to witness these allegations have the most to say,” she replied.

Kenleigh Heatwole defends her dog-sitting company while dating 'Teen Mom 2' star David Eason (Instagram/@kenleighheat)

Kenleigh Heatwole defends 'Teen Mom 2' star David Eason killing Nugget

After that, Kenleigh addressed those who had shared information about her and David on the Facebook page through her personal Instagram Stories. She also hinted that she didn’t entirely disagree with David’s decision to shoot the dog. “Just because you don’t believe in a certain way of taking care of things doesn’t make it wrong or even illegal.”

David initially denied shooting Nugget when speaking with authorities but later admitted to the act. Jenelle even attempted to claim to police months later that she and David had staged the entire dog-shooting event for "publicity."

Authorities opened an official inquiry after David confessed to killing Nugget. The incident also led to Jenelle’s termination from 'Teen Mom 2' and the temporary loss of custody of their children both David and Jenelle. Authorities opened an official inquiry after David confessed to murdering Nugget.

Kenleigh Heatwole via her Instagram story defends her dog-sitting business while dating 'Teen Mom 2' star David Eason (Instagram/@kenleighheat)

'Teen Mom 2' star David Eason's history with hurting animals is longer than it should be

In court documents, Jenelle claimed that shortly after their split in February of this year, David killed another dog. According to Jenelle, while attempting to leave their house on The Land in her car, David ran over one of the family’s puppies, causing its death.

Jenelle’s court documents describe the alleged February incident. "David has an argument with Jenelle outside of house in the driveway." “David storms off, gets into Jenelle’s Toyota Sequoia to drive away without asking Jenelle’s permission, pulls out really fast, ran over a puppy, and killed it," it read.

According to Jenelle, Maryssa, David’s eldest daughter, witnessed the puppy’s alleged death. David has also been charged with the abuse or killing of other animals. In April 2021, Ensley, David’s four-year-old daughter, claimed during a live social media broadcast that David had killed some of the family’s newborn chicks.