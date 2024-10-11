Monster, spirit, or mad scientist: Who's behind the killer air on 'Teacup'?

The two episodes of 'Teacup,' which premiered on October 10, have built enough eerie tension to keep us hooked for next week's release

Contains spoilers for 'Teacup' Episodes 1 and 2

The premiere episodes of 'Teacup' dived right into the spooky mystery of a rural town in Georgia. Released on Thursday, October 10, the two episodes offered a glimpse into the dynamics of the Chenoweth family and the eerie events surrounding them. The horror thriller opens with a chilling scene featuring a woman covered in blood, wandering through the woods. She appears to be possessed and speaks in an incomprehensible language. When Arlo (Caleb Dolden) chases one of the goats in the woods, this woman appears to have transferred a spirit into him.

Arlo's worried parents, Maggie (Yvonne Strahovski) and James (Scott Speedman) breathe a sigh of relief when he returns from the woods at night, but they soon realize that something has changed within him. He begins to repeat the mystery woman's words, which make no sense to anyone around him. Things take a frightening turn when the power goes out, the cars won't start, and cell service abruptly disappears. At this point, a mysterious masked man appears, showing James and Ruben (Chaske Spencer) a line surrounding their home and warning them not to cross it. The ending of 'Teacup' Episode 2 hits peak suspense, giving us just enough to sense that something is wrong, but leaving plenty to unravel.

What to expect from 'Teacup' Episode 3?

Luciano Leroux, Chaske Spencer, and Diany Rodriguez in 'Teacup' (@peacock/@markhill)

By the end of 'Teacup' Episode 2, James, Ruben, and Donald (Boris McGiver) realize that the mask man's warning isn't to be taken lightly. Donald's wife, Claire meets a tragic end when she crosses the blue line. Even Donald's arm melts while trying to stop Claire. Meanwhile, Arlo tells Maggie that there's a man in his head telling them that they are trapped and they need to hide.

So far, it’s clear that there is a spirit in the town, but it’s a bad spirit. With the revelations so far, it seems that the spirit was trying to get into a human body that could communicate the message of the trap. The blue line is yet another mystery of the show. Is it a trap laid out by the masked man to trap the spirit or is he a savior of this town while the world is grappling with some sort of chemical attack?

The mystery will unfold in its own time, but for now, we hope that Maggie pays attention to what Arlo is trying to communicate through his coded words. In 'Teacup' Episode 3, Chenoweth and Shanley's families will finally come to terms that their survival is in danger and they must watch their steps. Since it all started with Arlo going into the woods, and Donald too found a dead woman there, they'll probably attempt to trace a clue there. While the blue line and Arlo's eerie behavior are likely to stretch for several episodes, we hope that the identity of the dead woman could lead to some clues.

When and how to stream 'Teacup' Episode 3?

Caleb Dolden and Yvonne Strahovski in 'Teacup' (Peacock/@danielmcfadden)

'Teacup' Episode 3 is titled 'Quiet For No Reason' and it is estimated to have a runtime of 30 minutes. It will be available on Peacock this coming Thursday, October 17.

A membership of Peacock is required to watch this new horror drama. The subscription starts at $7.99/month or $79.99 per year (with ads). The ad-free version comes at an additional cost of $6 a month.