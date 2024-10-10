Godfather of slasher films makes terrifying comeback to cinemas this October

Los Angeles, California: Recognized as the quintessential classic horror film, the 1978 OG Halloween will return to the big screen this October, hitting over 600 theatres and drive-ins across more than 400 markets.

Since its debut in 1978, Halloween has spawned 12 additional films in a franchise over four decades. This October, fans will also have the opportunity to see 'Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers' and 'Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers' in select markets.

"We are excited to bring the most prominent and enduring horror film back to cinema screens giving new and old fans a slasher film treat they’ll never forget," said Bernadette McCabe, Executive Vice President, CineLifeEntertainment.

Halloween begins on Halloween night in 1963 with six-year-old Michael Myers brutally murdering his 17-year-old sister, Judith. He was sentenced and locked away for 15 years. But on October 30, 1978, a 21-year old Michael Myers steals a car and escapes Smith’s Grove. He returns to his quiet hometown of Haddonfield, Illinois, where he looks for his next victims.

Halloween was written by John Carpenter and Debra Hill and directed by Carpenter. It starred Jamie Lee Curtis in her film debut, Donald Pleasence, PJ Soles and Nancy Loomis.