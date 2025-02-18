Taylor Swift regrets bashing her ex-BF on Ellen DeGeneres' show a decade ago: "That was too much..."

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas dated from July to October 2008 but unfortunately, the 'Cake by the Ocean' singer ended their relationship via a 25-second phone call. Brutal, we know. According to Elle, Their publicized breakup inspired several hit tracks from Swift's Fearless album, including 'Forever & Always,' 'Last Kiss,' 'Better Than Revenge,' and 'Mr. Perfectly Fine'. The same year she famously dissed her ex-boyfriend on live TV while appearing on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'. As per People, in 2019 the 'Blank Space' singer recounted the viral moment and expressed her regret while playing the 'Burning Questions' segment with the seasoned talk show host. "What is the most rebellious rebellious thing you did as a teenager?" DeGeneres quizzed Swift while on the hot seat. "Probably when I like put Joe Jonas on blast on your show that was too much," the 'Bad Blood' singer shot back.

"That was too much okay I was 18. Yeah. We laugh about it now. That was mouthy yeah. Teenage stuff there," she continued. "Well, that's held on to you because I don't remember that at all," DeGeneres low-key joked before cutting Swift off. The 'Love Story' singer had reportedly been resentful of their breakup at the time and disclosed the precise manner in which Jonas had ended their romance. “There’s one [song] that’s about [Jonas], but that guy’s not in my life anymore unfortunately,” she explained her new album back then.

Taylor Swift and Joe Jonas at the MTV Video Music Awards at Paramount Pictures Studios on September 7, 2008 in LA. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jeff Kravitz)

“You know what, it’s like when I find that person that is right for me, and he’ll be wonderful, and when I look at that person, I’m not even gonna be able to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 25 seconds when I was 18…. I looked at the call log, it was like 27 seconds. That’s got to be a record!" she vehemently told DeGeneres in 2008. After Swift's shocking confessional interview, Jonas wrote an open letter addressing their breakup and clarifying his point of view for fans. According to People, in the now-deleted MySpace blog post, the 'Jonas Brothers' boy band member confessed that he never "cheated" during their relationship.

Without specifying the exact reason for their split Jonas revealed, "Maybe there were reasons for a breakup. Maybe the heart moved on. Perhaps feelings changed." The 'This is Me' singer also added that he never hung up the phone. “For those who have expressed concern over the ’27 second’ phone call, I called to discuss feelings with the other person,” he wrote back then. He subtly pointed out that Swift ended the call without reciprocating or trying to understand his feelings. “Those feelings were obviously not well received. I did not end the conversation. Someone else did.”

After Swift regretfully confessed that she made a mistake by blasting her ex on live TV during her 2019 appearance on 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show', Jonas graciously forgave her. “It’s something that I was probably feeling pretty bad about when I was younger,” he said while appearing on Lorraine, a British talk show. But ultimately confessed to moving on in life and remaining good friends with his ex. "It feels nice. We’re all friends. It’s all good. We were so young,” he concluded.