Taylor Sheridan had a very creepy demand from the 'Yellowstone' ranch owner: "I'd like to..."

Taylor Sheridan's 'Yellowstone' first aired in 2018 and ended after five successful seasons. The show's success can be partly attributed to its use of real ranches. Sheridan made a point of featuring some of the most iconic ranches in the United States, staying true to his commitment to realism in his projects. For example, in 'Yellowstone' Season 4, he convinced Anne Marion, the owner of the Four Sixes Ranch, to let him feature it in the show.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Sheridan shared a funny conversation he had with Marion. She asked if there would be any sex in the Four Sixes footage, to which he jokingly said, “I said, ‘Well, one cowboy is sleeping with a vet tech, but don’t tell me that’s not happening already.’” “And,’” Sheridan added, “I would like to masturbate one stallion.” Marion hilariously agreed, as long as she could pick the stallion. Ultimately, she did have a say in choosing the stallion used in a humorous scene with the character Jimmy in Season 4.

The Four Sixes Ranch, also known as the 6666 Ranch, has a storied history not only in ranching but also in film and television. Established in 1900 by Samuel Burk Burnett in King County, Texas, the ranch spans approximately 266,000 acres, making it one of the largest in the state. In 1975, the ranch served as a filming location for the movie 'Mackintosh and T.J.,' which starred Roy Rogers in his final film role. In 'Yellowstone' Season 4, Jimmy is sent to the ranch, introducing fans to its expansive landscapes and authentic cowboy culture. Following this, the ranch was featured in the '1883,' which chronicles the Dutton family's journey across the Great Plains. Scenes from '1883' were filmed on-site, further showcasing the ranch's historical significance and scenic vistas, as reported by Atlas of Wonders.

In 2021, Sheridan led a group of investors to purchase the Four Sixes Ranch. This acquisition not only preserved the ranch's legacy but also integrated it into future storytelling. A spinoff series titled '6666' is in development, focusing on the ranch's operations and its role in the modern West. Beyond these notable productions, the Four Sixes Ranch has been featured in various advertisements and documentaries, cementing its reputation in cattle breeding and horse training. Its original yet simple setting continues to attract filmmakers aiming to capture the essence of the American West, as reported by Southern Living.

Screenshot of Luke Grimes in the 6666 Ranch from 'Yellowstone' (Credit Image Source: YouTube | Paramount Network)

The Four Sixes Ranch has become an iconic location in Western movies and TV shows, appearing in both classic films and modern series like 'Yellowstone'. Known for its vast landscapes, hardworking cowboys, and rich history, it embodies the essence of cowboy life. Thanks to Sheridan, the ranch is now more popular than ever, reaching a new generation of fans. With Sheridan’s ownership and plans for a spinoff series, the Four Sixes will continue to play a major role in Hollywood, ensuring its legacy endures in future productions.