Taylor Sheridan wanted Chris Pratt in his next big film, but the actor who landed it might just be as perfect

Chris Pratt was nearly cast in Taylor Sheridan’s new film ‘F.A.S.T.’ — but fate (and a full calendar) had other plans

In recent years, Chris Pratt's film career has been on a steady rise. From starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, to leading the legendary 'Jurassic' franchise, the actor was reportedly being considered by Taylor Sheridan to be the lead of his next film, ‘F.A.S.T.’ However, the creator couldn't move forward with the deal—for reasons that are totally understandable.

According to ScreenRant, Sheridan is returning to the film industry again after spending a big chunk of his creative skills on TV shows. His next movie, ‘F.A.S.T.,’ is scheduled for release in 2027. Reportedly, Sheridan spent close to a decade working on the script for the film, and very early on, considered Pratt to headline it. The voice actor behind 'The Garfield Movie' was in talks to star in ‘F.A.S.T.’ back in 2018; however, the 'Landman' creator later decided to go ahead with Brandon Sklenar. In case you don't know, Sklenar is known for playing Spencer Dutton in Sheridan's ‘1923.’ It is crucial to know that both Pratt and Sheridan had incredibly busy schedules in 2018, which is perhaps why the two big names in the industry couldn't be on the same project.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sheridan also had plans to direct the movie, but Gavin O’Connor was brought in as the director in 2019. The film's storyline revolves around an ex-Marine turned DEA agent who sets up illegal operations to target and neutralize notorious drug dealers. Based on the synopsis, it is easy to visualize that Pratt would have fit the cast perfectly, especially looking at his recent action-driven role in ‘The Terminal List,’ where he plays a similar character. Talking about his action-heavy roles, the actor from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ was also seen in ‘The Tomorrow War’ as well as ‘The Magnificent Seven.’

However, fans shouldn’t lose hope for a Chris Pratt-Taylor Sheridan team-up in the future. The actor has already concluded one of his major franchises with ‘Jurassic World: Dominion,’ so there might be a possibility to collaborate with Sheridan now. Although he is still associated with the MCU as Star Lord, he has not been officially announced to be a part of the cast of ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ That said, it is crucial to know that only a small part of the grand cast was announced during Marvel’s hours-long announcement earlier this year.

For those unversed, Sheridan has had a great career in films as well. The highly acclaimed creator has worked with some of the biggest names in the Hollywood industry, and that includes Denis Villeneuve, among others. The ‘Yellowstone’ helmer made his professional screenwriting debut with the 2015 crime drama ‘Sicario.’ The outing had a mindblowing cast, including Benicio del Toro, Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, Jon Bernthal, Daniel Kaluuya, and more. His second screenplay, ‘Hell or High Water,' earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Original Screenplay. The writer has not worked on any film screenplay since 2021's ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead,’ a movie that starred Angelina Jolie, Bernthal, Nicholas Hoult, Aidan Gillen, and others.