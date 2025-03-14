Chris Pratt reveals why he kicked Brad Pitt out of ‘Moneyball’ audition: “This is my...”

Chris Pratt once revealed a nerve-wracking behind-the-scenes moment from his audition for the 2011 sports drama 'Moneyball'. Speaking on 'The Graham Norton Show', he recalled the intense pressure of performing in front of director Bennett Miller and Hollywood icon Brad Pitt. “I’m in this audition room with Brad Pitt and Bennett Miller, and I’m as nervous as you can possibly imagine,” Pratt admitted.

He described Miller as a talented but “kind of a pain in the a*s,” adding, “Even he knows that! He's kind of complicated, and, you know, he's sitting back like this with his feet up on his desk, and he's just watching me do the scene. He's like, just infuriating, but I love him.” Miller then pointed out that Pratt’s nervousness was affecting his performance, saying, “Yeah, it just kind of feels like you're auditioning for this role. You know, this is supposed to be your house, and it feels like you’re a guy who's auditioning next to Brad Pitt, and you’re nervous about it.”

Instead of letting the remark shake his confidence, Pratt used it to his advantage. “I was like: ‘Okay.’ And I said: ‘Well, then how about this? This is my house, and you can start by taking your f*****g feet off my desk!’” he recalled. Pratt then took it a step further, telling them, “You, Brad, get out! You guys go knock on the door and come back in, then we'll do the audition!” He concluded, “And it worked,” Geo TV reported. Pratt has been in the spotlight recently for several reasons. He confirmed his return as Star-Lord in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), stating, "I promised Star-Lord would return," during an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'.

Additionally, Pratt stars alongside Millie Bobby Brown in the Netflix sci-fi film 'The Electric State', which has faced criticism for lacking originality and depth. He also recently showed a kind gesture while promoting the movie alongside Brown. During a press conference for the film in Madrid, Spain, on February 27, Pratt helped Brown avoid an awkward wardrobe malfunction, People reported. Brown wore a Y2K-inspired outfit featuring a patchwork denim blazer and a matching mini skirt. She completed the look with space buns and brown knee-high boots with sherpa trim. As the conference started, her skirt rode up while she was sitting, making her cross her legs tightly to prevent revealing too much. She also used her hands and microphone to cover herself when she wasn’t speaking.

Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt attend 'The Electric State' premiere at Callao Cinema on February 27, 2025 in Madrid, Spain. (Credit Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Patricia J. Garcinuno)

When the event ended, Brown quietly spoke to Pratt, who stood up to block the audience’s view while she adjusted her skirt. He also offered his hand to help her stand and gave her a small round of applause before leaving the stage. Looking ahead, Pratt is set to star in 'Mercy', an upcoming science fiction thriller directed by Timur Bekmambetov, scheduled for release on January 23, 2026.