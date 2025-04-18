Mel B wore a toilet seat on stage — and it might be the most unhinged moment in ‘AGT’ history

Mime artist Tape Face, AkA Sam Willis, stuns the judges when he puts a toilet seat on Mel B-and the fans can't stop laughing

Sam Willis, AKA Tape Face, is a seasoned mime artist who made headlines with his appearance on 'AGT' with a black tape on his face (hence the name). He nailed his auditions for season 11, immediately garnering millions of fans, propelling him to be one of the finalists. He performed Gioachino Rossini's composition 'The William Tell Overture.' Even though Face didn't win the night, he made sure his act was a memorable one. During his performance, he won the judges' hearts over; however, when he called Melanie Janine Brown on stage, no one expected what he would do. When he took out a potty seat from his black bag and put it around Mel B's neck, everyone's jaw dropped. Mel B also displayed good showmanship as she saw the judges and the audience cheering and clapping.

The act was so hilarious that it received a standing ovation from all the judges, including Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, and Howie Mandel. The host, Nick Cannon, entered the stage and couldn't hold back, "I don't know what just happened." He added, "That was some kind of amazing." Klum, who was seemingly laughing her lungs out, said, "I have seen M like this before." She then told Face, "Tape Face, to be honest, I never thought you could make it this far." Still beaming, she added, "But I'm very happy that you did, because you are a true original, and you made us laugh every week you've been here."

Cowell said, "What the bloody hell was that?!" Jokingly, he added, "I would say that it was probably one of Mel's best performances in her entire career." He explained, "I mean, I didn't think you could get better than the Spice Girls, but no, no, no, no...weird, fantastic! I don't know what it was!" Cowell concluded. Mandel also couldn't stop raving about his act and said, "Let's recap this evening..." He compared other finalists who wowed the judges, some with their voice, some with their dance. But, "You," he said, "you come up with two horses on a stick, and you put Mel B in the toilet... and you have a toilet paper and the horse race... and you know what, I LOVE IT! It's amazing! It's stupid! It's wonderful!" he exclaimed.

Finally, when Mel B got the chance to comment, she said, "Well, let me start off by saying in the very beginning with the horses, I was already laughing out loud with you on the stage." She then asked, "Why do you want me to get involved? I have no idea." Not fully understanding what happened on stage, she said, "Everyone was laughing, so I'm assuming that you delivered yet again something hilarious."

Speaking of how 'AGT' has shaped his career, Face told Parade, "I now have my own show in Las Vegas at MGM Grand Underground. That’s quite a big thing. We have been entertaining Vegas audiences for seven years now." Songkick also reported that the New Zealand mime is currently on a nationwide tour with a whopping 188 shows scheduled.