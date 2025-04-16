The real reason why Heidi Klum uses ‘hand binoculars’ on ‘AGT’— and it actually makes sense

Over the years, Heidi Klum's hand binoculars have been a hotly debated topic among the fans of 'America's Got Talent'! Throughout the auditions of the NBC talent competition, Klum has often formed binoculars by using both of her hands and placed them on her eyes to get a better view of the contestant performing on the stage. However, the viewers of the show continue to wonder to this day why Klum makes the hand binoculars. Does Klum have low eyesight, or is it just a gag? Every now and then, the other judges, including Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, and Heidi Klum, have also made fun of Klum because of her hand binoculars, but Klum has a great reason for using them during tryouts.

While having a conversation with NBC in 2021, the supermodel openly shed light on the real reason why she uses her hand binoculars on 'AGT.' "People are always wondering about my binoculars. But you guys should try this one, and then you'll see what I mean. There's so much light and colors and things going on that sometimes it's very hard to focus in on the act," Klum told the network at that time.

During the same interview, Klum mentioned that she is well aware of the fact that her hand binoculars are not real binoculars, but apparently, the quirky hand gesture helps her see better. Speaking of her famous hand binoculars, Klum went on to say, "I know they're not real binoculars; they're just really to block the light out." It appears that Klum's hand binoculars, which she makes by raising her hands to her face and creating lenses with her fingers around her eyes, help her in focusing on the small details of a performance.

So @heidiklum has her hand binoculars, but what would your signature move be? #AGT pic.twitter.com/MSI3OM5c3t — America’s Got Talent (@AGT) June 28, 2022

At that point, many fans rushed to the comments section of the video and shared their hilarious reactions to Klum's iconic hand binoculars. One social media user penned, "Heidi's binocular is great HAHA." Followed by a second user who wrote, "Heidi’s actually right. The hand binoculars do work." Another netizen quipped, "Heidi needs to keep her binoculars on all the time, because she's missing out on the entire 1 minute and 59 seconds that's left." A user went on to say, "I use the hand binoculars all the time. I think they work, lol." Another fan jokingly remarked, "Lol. It would be funny if Heidi did think all of this time that she was enlarging things."

In an April 2022 interview with Access Hollywood, Klum candidly spoke about her journey as a judge on 'America's Got Talent.' Then, Klum shared, "Every day is new and different. I mean, yes, we [the judges and host] might be the same, but you see all these crazy, different people on the stage. We're having the best time. I always call it a 'rollercoaster of emotions,' because a person comes and they're singing. The next is an aerialist. The next one is a contortionist or a comedian. Everyone has a story to tell because they're real people. They're not actors. This is not a movie. This is real life. It's always fun to hear the stories...it never gets boring."