How did Snoop Dogg meet his wife? Rapper admits making ‘mistakes’ in marriage after several cheating allegations

Snoop Dogg and wife Shante Taylor Broadus briefly got separated following his cheating scandal

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Snoop Dogg met his wife, Shante Taylor when they were teenagers attending Long Beach Polytechnic High School in California. The couple started dating during their high school years and instantly connected. Calvin Broadus, better known as Snoop Dogg, has often shared how Shante played a significant role in his life long before he achieved fame.

It was during their teen years that they developed their relationship, being their first love. As Snoop started his rise in the music industry, their bond grew even more. In 1997, they furthered this commitment to each other by marrying. Through it all, fame pressures, and a little up-and-down with each other, fighting for their love. But Snoop referred to Shante as his "backbone," crediting her more than anybody else for understanding and support.

However, Snoop also says the two had to work through the sudden changes brought about by his rise to fame. "Success is new to both," he described, but says coming through with his career took its toll. He confessed that he kept Shante away from certain elements in his life to protect her, but he sees now that she should have been there for it all. The couple separated in 2004 but did not divorce; they renewed their vows in 2008. For Snoop, the secret in their enduring marriage lies in mutual support and understanding.

Snoop Dogg calls marriage with wife Shante Broadus ‘Rocky Road'

Snoop Dogg has referred to his marriage with Shante Broadus as a "rocky road," while he is grateful for the ups and downs they navigated together. The couple met while in high school and tied the knot in 1997. Snoop recently said in an interview with NBC, "In relationships like this, it's a rocky road in the beginning because success is new to both." He said their journey did entail learning how to support each other through the pressures of his rising career and attendant difficulties.

Nevertheless, Snoop still refers to her as his backbone, "The good to my bad is her." He cites the strength of their relationship, highlighting that she has been with him through thick and thin, against cheating ways accusations and a brief separation in 2004. He credited Shante not only as a loving wife but also as a great mother and friend, adding that their love grew with time.

Snoop Dogg’s wife Shante Broadus shares cryptic post about ‘begging for love’

Recently, Shante Broadus, the wife of Snoop Dogg has made some indecisive posts online that have left many wondering what exactly goes through her mind when it comes to love and relationships. The message went like this: "Never beg someone for what you can get elsewhere without asking."



This post came shortly after Snoop discussed their marriage, describing it as a "rocky road" and emphasizing the challenges they've faced, including his past infidelities. Shante gave no explanation for her post, but many of her followers took it as being about self-worth and taking nothing less in a relationship. Shante is a very private person when it comes to feelings, and all those ambiguous writings sparked speculation regarding her marital status.