S.W.A.T. spinoff 'Exiles' sees major update featuring original series star

Shemar Moore will reprise his role as Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson Jr. in the upcoming spinoff

Shemar Moore will reprise his role of Daniel 'Hondo' Harrelson Jr. in 'S.W.A.T Exiles,' the spin-off of the original 'S.W.A.T' series. The latest comes after the 'Exiles' announcement following the series finale in May. Also returning are Jay Harrington and Patrick St. Esprit as Sergeant David "Deacon" Kay and Commander Robert Hicks in the premiere episode of the spinoff. The new series will see Hondo work with a new and younger team on deadly and high-risk missions. He will be sharing screenspace alongside Adain Bradley, Lucy Barrett, Freddy Miyares, Ronen Rubinstein, and Zyra Gorecki.

Variety offered more scoop on the new outfit as production went on floors in Los Angeles. The report added that the series retained the same crew who worked on the CBS show. Earlier, Moore shared his excitement about the upcoming show. "Get ready for ‘S.W.A.T.’ 2.0!” Moore said.

"After eight incredible years of defying the odds and entertaining the world, we’re about to take the franchise to a whole new level—bigger, better, and edgier. With a fresh cast and a darker, more intense Hondo, we’re ready to bring this story to life and show you what we’ve created together. Thanks to the fans and Sony for keeping us alive, you won’t want to miss what’s next!"

This was seconded by showrunner Jason Ning. "It’s been electric being back on set. You can feel the creative energy shift. We’re honoring what made S.W.A.T. great while reinventing it through this scrappier, more character-driven lens. The new cast came in hungry, the crew’s firing on all cylinders, and it already feels like Exiles has its own heartbeat."

The official logline reads, "After a high-profile mission goes sideways, Daniel ‘Hondo’ Harrelson (Moore) is pulled out of forced retirement to lead a last-chance experimental SWAT unit made up of untested, unpredictable young recruits. Hondo must bridge a generational divide, navigate clashing personalities, and turn a squad of outsiders into a team capable of protecting the city and saving the program that made him who he is."

The move comes after a 'S.W.A.T.' reboot made its debut in 2017 on CBS after the network initially cancelled the show after the sixth season. The decision was later withdrawn, and announced that a seventh season would be made. It was scrubbed for the second time after the announcement of an eighth season. At the time of writing, there is no official word on when 'Exiles' will release. Chances are that the 10-episode series will likely arrive sometime in the fall of 2026.