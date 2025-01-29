'Suits' actor surprises fans with unseen photo of Meghan Markle from shooting days: "She's so..."

While Meghan Markle and Patrick J Adams had a sizzling on-screen chemistry in 'Suits', the co-stars aren't 'really in touch'

While 'Suits' ended in 2019, after airing for nine seasons, Patrick J Adams recently treated fans to a set of never-before-seen production stills, including a stunning monochrome shot of Meghan Markle. In the photos uploaded in October 2023, the Duchess of Sussex looked effortlessly stylish in a dusky-colored v-neck top, paired with a wishbone charm chain. Her minimal smokey eye makeup enhanced her features, while her hair flowed loosely as she gazed downward. Nostalgic fans flocked to the comment section to shower love on the actors as one wrote, "I absolutely adore those pics !! Thank you for sharing." A second quipped, "Oh, the nostalgia, my heeeeaaart." Talking about her 'Suits' character one said, "Rachel 😍😍 she's so stunning."

In September last year, Adams and his 'Suits' co-star Sarah Rafferty debuted Sidebar: A Suits Watch Podcast. Since then the duo has amassed a cult following as they relive episodes from their popular show and entertain podcast listeners with on-set rumors, tales, and the filming process. The nostalgic throwback images dropped right after a new podcast episode debuted on streaming platforms. "Well, @iamsarahgrafferty and I have petitioned to have Tuesday officially renamed Sidebar Day. Turns out it’s complicated and there’s a little paperwork but I’ll keep the faith," Adams captioned the photos and tagged Rafferty while referring to their ambitious venture.

Rick Hoffman, Patrick J. Adams, Meghan Markle, Sarah Rafferty, Gina Torres and Gabriel Macht at "A Suits Story" on June 12, 2012, in NYC. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Jamie McCarthy)

People reported that Adams and Markle are not "really in touch" but the Duchess of Sussex had only kind words for her former co-star when she heard the news about the rewatch podcast. "Is it weird now that your costar is now royalty? Are you still in touch?" a fan asked on Reddit during a Q&A session. Adams explained that she "leads a very different life now for obvious and important reasons." He continued, "Upon hearing about the podcast, I got a lovely text, saying how excited she was for us and asking how she could help in any way." He added, "So lovely to still have that kind of support and friendship after so many years apart."

Adams once revealed on the podcast that he shared an instant chemistry with the ex-royal. He went on to explain that they had originally done a chemistry read for a different pilot, but things didn’t work out at the time. However, later they were cast as Rachel Zane and Mike Ross in Suits, and their chemistry immediately clicked. “I think just knowing each other and getting to calm down and not have those nerves of just getting to know one another really helped that chemistry read,” he disclosed to the podcast fans. "We had an easygoing thing when we went into that room." After sharing a good working relationship for years Adams was also invited to the royal wedding in May 2018.

Meanwhile, Markle gave a sneak peek of her own Netflix show titled 'With Love, Meghan', and the slice-of-life-inspired series was reported to debut in January. “Meghan shares personal tips and tricks, embracing playfulness over perfection and highlights how easy it can be to create beauty, even in the unexpected. She and her guests roll up their sleeves in the kitchen, the garden, and beyond, and invite you to do the same,” Netflix explained in an official statement to People.