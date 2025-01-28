'Suits' actor makes a cheeky joke about Meghan Markle in his new TV show: "She wasn't even..."

Wendell Pierce best noted for playing the role of Meghan Markle's onscreen father in the legal drama series 'Suits' has made a cheeky reference to the Duchess of Sussex in his role as Captain Charles Wallace Wagner in the CBS police drama 'Elsbeth.' For the unversed, we would like to share with you, that Pierce essayed the character of Robert Zane in the USA Network's smashing hit series, while, Markle was seen portraying the character of Rachel Zane. Pierce recently made a hilarious nod to his former onscreen daughter in an episode of 'Elsbeth' which is set to release on January 30, 2025. In the show, Pierce's character Wagner can be seen investigating a homicide. Wagner made a subtle nod to Markle during his order for the investigation.

According to a report by Irish Star, Pierce playfully remarked, "In the meantime, I need you on a case. A young man, Cole Campbell, was found deceased on the highway. His car ran off the road. The last place he was seeing was some fancy spa where celebrities and the royals go to." Soon after, he further added, "The global press was already trying to frame Meghan Markle, and she wasn't even there!"

In the past, Pierce has openly talked about his great friendship with Markle. While appearing in an episode of 'Who's Talking To Chris Wallace?', Pierce shed light on his bond with Markle. At that point, Pierce recalled their last day on the set together and revealed the piece of advice he offered to Markle as he got ready to marry Prince Harry. "It was the last night of working and I said, 'Meghan, your life is going to change, and you're going to be in a bubble, but just always remember, no matter what, I'm your friend, you have lots of friends. We're always thinking about you, we'll always be there for you. And you know, no matter where you are, always know you have a friend in me. She's the nicest person ever," he explained, as per People magazine.

Later on, in the episode of the talk show, Chris Wallace asked Pierce what Markle is like as an "actress" and "person." Then, Pierce had nothing but good things to say about Markle. “She’s wonderful. She's wonderful as both. She's the nicest person ever. And I actually, the one thing that bothers me the most right now for Meghan is the fact that I know she would love to act again," Pierce further added. Markle's time on the 'Suits' came to an end in the seventh season but the show went on for two more seasons.

After tying the knot with Prince Harry in May 2018, Markle decided to quit acting as she had to fulfill certain roles and responsibilities after becoming a member of the royal family. However, now Markle is returning with a new Netflix series titled 'With Love, Meghan.' Markle's upcoming eight-part documentary was originally scheduled to release in January but she postponed the release of her series due to the Los Angeles Wildfires. Markle's cooking series will now be released on March 4, 2025, only on Netflix.