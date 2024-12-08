'Sugarplummed' Review: Hallmark's self-aware holiday is not afraid to make fun of itself

With the festive season around the corner, Hallmark is ensuring viewers remain hooked to their screens, and 'Sugarplummed' is capable of doing exactly that. On the surface 'Sugarplummed' comes across just like another Hallmark holiday comedy, but on a deeper level, the movie is not just entertaining but also pokes fun at the channel's own festive film formula.

What I liked most about 'Sugarplummed' is how self-aware it is and how it can crack jokes about cliched holiday tropes. The movie knows exactly what it is and plays out wonderfully without any inhibition. In addition, you will find glimpses of other Hallmark movies in 'Sugarplummed,' which adds an air of nostalgia for avid fans. In simpler words, 'Suggarplummed' is a loving spoof of all the heartwarming holiday movies that you have enjoyed over the years on Hallmark, which also offers tribute to the successful legacy of holiday movies.

'Sugarplummed' is an entertaining holiday movie

The plotline of 'Suggarplummed' is a whimsical one and follows Emily (Maggie Lawson). Emily is a busy lawyer but, like many of us, is desperate for the perfect Christmas like she’s seen in classic movies. It is then that she wishes her life could be more like the holiday films, and in a magical turn of events, the fictional Sugarplum (Janel Parrish) appears to realize her dreams.

The plotline of 'Sugarplummed' differs from the usual plot of a holiday movie and employs a storyline that is filled with both magic and self-awareness. The storyline is quite a brave attempt from the makers, which not only leaves you entertained, but also makes you want more. The clever use of humor is another strong point of the narrative, as it not only adds an entertaining dynamic, but also references holiday movie clichés, like surprising snowfalls and holiday speeches. I mean, you will experience a movie-within-a-movie kind of scenario, and that is more than enough to keep you glued to the screen.

Janel Parrish shines bright in 'Suggarplummed'

The actors of 'Sugarplummed' are its driving force, who not only make the plotline stand out but also add charm. At the center of the story is Maggie Lawson's Emily, who wishes for a perfect Christmas. Lawson effortlessly lends an air of realism to her character. I have to give it to Lawson's spot-on comedic timing. However, it is Janel Parrish who completely steals the show for me. With her infectious energy, Parrish's portrayal may come across as a typical holiday movie heroine, but she is more than that. She offers a lively and heartwarming layer to the movie.

With their electrifying chemistry, Lawson and Parrish create an interesting chemistry that drives the film forward. That said, with hordes of holiday movies making their debut, 'Suggarplummed' is a surprise package that is self-aware and can make a joke or two at its own expense. Presenting a perfect blend of magic and holiday vibes, 'Suggarplummed' is what dreams are made of, where your life eventually turns out to be fine.

