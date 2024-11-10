'Santa Tell Me' Review: Hallmark's rom-com is a perfect recipe for a holiday movie done right

Hallmark's 'Santa Tell Me' delivers a delightful holiday romance that combines magic realism with festive charm

Contains spoilers for 'Santa Tell Me'

What's great about holiday movies is their comfortable vibe, which wraps around you like a warm blanket, warming you and making you experience positive emotions. While this analogy is about how Christmas movies can elicit emotions in you, I must agree that Hallmark's 'Santa Tell Me' fits right into this category. The film's greatest strength is its ability to transport you away from the everyday grind of life and convince you that love triumphs against all odds.

'Santa Tell Me' is a lovely holiday romance that adds a fresh twist to the ordinary Christmas movie formula by combining classic romantic vibes with festive feelings and, of course, a touch of magic realism. While a key narrative aspect appears to be far from realistic, it propels the storyline ahead in generating a joyful and engaging viewing experience.

'Santa Tell Me' delivers a whimsical twist on classic holiday romance

A still from 'Santa Tell Me' (YouTube/@hallmarkchannel)

The premise of Santa Tell Me is a fresh take on the traditional holiday romance, blended with Hallmark's classic holiday romance style. The film follows Olivia (Erin Krakow), a woman who receives a mysterious letter from Santa Claus that guides her romantic life. Olivia’s discovery of an old letter promising her true love by Christmas Eve, with a specific name, Nick, establishes a delightful and engaging premise. Instead of a straightforward romance, Olivia is thrown into a whirlwind of possibilities when she meets three handsome men named Nick, each with a distinct personality. This setup leads to both amusing and poignant moments as she tries to determine which Nick is “the one” for her. But what’s a rom-com without a twist? Here, it’s Olivia’s growing attraction to her coworker, Chris (Daniel Lissing).

Though Olivia is set on following Santa's prediction, her heart seems to be leading her in a completely different direction. As the film progresses, Olivia races against time, with Christmas Eve heightening the urgency. The plot unfolds like a delightful puzzle, keeping audiences guessing about Olivia’s choice. Ryan Landels impresses in his dual role as director and writer, expertly blending romantic suspense with festive cheer. I thought I knew who Olivia would end up with, but I was more interested in her journey to finding her prince charming, which adds excitement to the storyline. The film is filled with touching scenes, and one of my favorites is Chris helping Olivia recreate a nostalgic family tradition she cherishes from childhood: family sleigh rides through the snow. While this scene may appear simple, it highlights Chris's thoughtfulness toward Olivia.

Erin Krakow’s captivating performance stands out in Santa Tell Me

Erin Krakow in a still from 'Santa Tell Me' (@hallmark)

The cast of Santa Tell Me brings warmth and charm to the screen, adding depth to the Christmas romance. Erin Krakow delivers a mesmerizing performance as Olivia, leaving audiences enchanted and likely interested in seeing more of her work. Krakow connects with viewers even though her character can sometimes come across as a bit of a player, moving from one Nick to the next in search of the right one. Olivia is a charming and convincing character thanks to Krakow’s sincerity and passion in the role.

Daniel Lissing’s portrayal of Chris is grounded and endearing, making him a perfect match for Olivia’s thoughtful and compassionate nature. Lissing and Krakow also share palpable chemistry that builds naturally throughout the film, keeping viewers invested in their relationship. All in all, Santa Tell Me has all the elements of a holiday hit, thanks to its beautiful mix of romance and suspense set against the dazzling lights of the holiday season. While the plot may be predictable, the joy of Santa Tell Me lies in watching Olivia navigate her feelings and learn to trust her heart, making it a delightful watch.

'Santa Tell Me' preview