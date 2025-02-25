Diane Keaton once called Stephen Colbert a 's-xual pervert' in awkward moment: "You touched me..."

Keaton, in an odd declaration, told Colbert that she wouldn’t vote for him if he ran for president and that she'd no interest in seeing his naked ‘tushie.’

Stephen Colbert has had his fair share of chaotic interviews, but few compare to the absolute mayhem that unraveled when Diane Keaton graced the set of ‘The Colbert Report.’ What was meant to be a routine promotional appearance for her book ‘Then Again,’ quickly spiraled into one of Colbert’s most bizarre and uncomfortable interviews to date—one that almost had Keaton walking off the set.

Keaton, known for her lively personality, wasted no time setting the tone of their sit-down. She swiftly told Colbert that she wouldn’t vote for him if he ran for president, an odd declaration that had little to do with the conversation at hand. Things got even stranger when she fixated on his physique, blurting out that she had no interest in seeing his naked ‘tushie.’ Colbert, confused, joked that she must have misinterpreted a simple backstage hug. But Keaton wasn’t letting it go. She exclaimed, "I'm bringing you up on charges, you touched me." In response, Colbert quipped, "As well you should. We're gonna make out as soon as the cameras go off." Colbert, a seasoned interviewer who thrives on comedic exchanges, attempted to bring the conversation back on track. He asserted, “Did your mother want you to be an actress? Now you know why I wouldn’t vote for you. Because you’re a sexual pervert,” as reported by the Los Angeles Times.

The allegation, clearly meant in jest, was nevertheless jarring. Despite the chaos, Colbert once again tried to steer the discussion toward Keaton’s memoir. What happened next, became one of the show's most hilarious moments. As Colbert wrapped things up, he gave Keaton the traditional send-off, "Ladies and gentlemen, Diane Keaton. The book is 'Then Again,' it goes on sale tomorrow,” as reported by The Things.

Instead of a friendly farewell, Keaton however got up and tried to leave—before realizing the cameras were still rolling. Colbert, in a last-ditch effort to regain control, physically stopped her. “Stay here,” he exclaimed. The whole interview was so chaos-coded that even years later, fans still debated what exactly was going on with Keaton during the interview. On Reddit, netizens dissected the exchange, with a person remarking, "So I was watching the Colbert Report and apparently Diane Keaton must have been off her Ambien and acting nutso. She was promoting a book (her reason for being on the show), didn't mention it once, jokingly (I think) said she was going to bring Colbert up on sexual deviance."

Another added, "I don't know what went on but I felt bad for an obviously uncomfortable Colbert." In a similar vein, one chimed, "So odd! I admire Colbert for handling that so well. A true showcase of his wit, intellect, and professionalism.” A comment also read, "If anything he was trying to keep her standing upright. It was a very innocent hug. She was just incredibly drunk. Which I find completely disrespectful of her to do right before going to an interview. She owes Colbert an apology. The interview is funny because it's such a train wreck. But you really have to feel sorry for Colbert." While Keaton’s team might not have envisioned her book tour going quite like this, the interview certainly generated buzz.