Before they topped the charts, these 4 stars were rejected by ‘The Voice’ and we still wonder why

'The Voice' is known for launching various artists' music careers ever since the show's inception in 2011. Winners from the show like Javier Colon, Cassadee Pope, Jordan Smith, and Danielle Bradbery have gone on to make a name for themselves and have even established a committed fan base. That said, throughout its 26 seasons, the show has had a wide variety of compelling singers. However, you would be surprised to see that many singers who are immensely famous now once auditioned for 'The Voice' and could not make it through.

1. Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan is one of today's fastest-rising pop stars. Before rising to fame and winning a Grammy, Roan auditioned for 'The Voice' at age 15. As reported by People, Roan had a horrendous experience, as she said, "When I did the Voice audition, the producer, or whoever the f--- was watching, did not even look up from his phone," the pop artist said. "He was like, 'Okay, next.' And I went up there and sang a cappella, the scariest thing ever. He never really looked at me."

2. Morgan Wallen

While some singers don't make it to 'The Voice' and still go on to have a promising career, some get a head start from the show. Such was the case with Morgan Wallen, who rose to prominence following his appearance on 'The Voice' season 6. The country pop singer was originally on Team Usher but was then stolen by Adam Levine. Wallen's experience on 'The Voice' helped him gain industry connections, which led to the release of his debut EP, 'Stand Alone,' in 2015, just one year after his appearance on 'The Voice.'

3. Luke Combs

Another country singer who auditioned for 'The Voice' was Luke Combs. In an appearance on an episode of the Shots Podcast Network, the country singer revealed how taxing his experience of 'The Voice' auditions was. "I remember getting there, and I didn't understand how much of a whole thing it was going to be; there were thousands of people auditioning." The country singer then stated how the singers performed in groups of 10 in front of the producers. Though Combs initially advanced, producers later told him he was “too boring to be on television.”

4. Camila Cabello

Before Camila Cabello rose to fame with her appearance on 'The X Factor' and the forming of 'Fifth Harmony,' she made an appearance on 'The Voice.' In a report by Access Hollywood, Cabello revealed how she made it past the producers' round. However, just before the coaches' round was set to begin, Cabello made a decision that arguably changed her life forever. "I really wanted to meet One Direction, and I knew that they were going to perform for X Factor," the pop singer continued. "So I was like, 'I'm just going to risk it and not do The Voice and then audition for X Factor.' And then I did end up meeting One Direction."