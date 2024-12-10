'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' Episode 3 Preview: An unusual collab and exciting space adventure has just begun

'Star Wars' has returned with yet another exciting live-action series for Disney+. Titled 'Skeleton Crew', the show premiered with two episodes on Monday, December 2, diving straight into the world of space adventure.

It is set in a timeline where the New Republic maintains order after the fall of the Empire. Four children, in some part of the universe, dig into the soil, hoping to discover a Jedi temple, but accidentally land on a pirate starship. Thus begins a dangerous adventure of the minors, navigating through the universe, hoping to find their home planet, At Attin. The premiere episodes have been laid out enough to keep us hooked for the upcoming episodes.

What to expect in 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' Episode 3?

Things end quite badly for Wim, Fern, KB, and Neel when they arrive at Port Borgo, hoping to get directions to their home. At this shadow port, At Attin is believed to be a myth or a planet that has an abundance of treasure. Following a run-in with the pirates, the children are locked up in prison.

'Skeleton Crew' Episode 2 ends with the arrival of a mysterious character, played by Jude Law. He offers to help the minors on condition-- he will accompany them. When he picks the key to prison using the force, Wim wonders if he is a Jedi. The episode ends on a cliffhanger but here's everything you can expect ahead.

Since the children have no other option, they'll have to take the help of the Force-user. Together, they'll have to evade the pirates and escape from Port Borgo. But the real problem starts here. Even if they escape the Port, they don't know the way back to At Attin. This is where things get exciting. We'll have to see how the Jedi will help them return home. This brings us to the question if he is a Jedi. Doesn't he resemble Captain Silvo who appeared in the opening scene of Episode 1? Well, the mystery around his true identity and motives, paired with his unusual collab with the children is surely going to be a wild ride.

When will 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' Episode 3 release?

After the premiere with two episodes, Disney+ will release one episode per week until its conclusion with Episode 8. As per the schedule, 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' will release next Tuesday, December 10, at 12 am PT/3 pm ET.

A membership to Disney+ is all you need to watch this new 'Star Wars' show. Two episodes of 'Skeleton Crew' are now streaming on Disney+.