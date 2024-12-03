What is Port Borgo in 'Skeleton Crew'? Disney+ introduces new empire with old 'Star Wars' reference

'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' makes a wholesome nod to the 'Star Wars' Expanded universe

Contains spoilers for 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew'

'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' starts off on a thrilling note, but one thing that has caught our attention is a clever nod to Star Wars novels. The coming-of-age sci-fi drama is set in a timeline similar to 'The Mandalorian' and 'Ahsoka' but uses a 30-year-old reference to turn into the central plot. We're talking about Port Borgo, a pirate hub where the children land up, hoping to get directions to their home planet.

The series premiered with two episodes on Disney+ on Monday, December 2. It introduces us to a group of four children—Wim, Fern, KB, and Neel—who are lost in the galaxy and have to find their way back home, fighting different adversities. When they land on an old pirate starship, Fern takes authority as a captain. SM 33, the ship's droid, guides them to Port Borgo, and things get wilder from hereon.

Everything we know about Port Borgo in 'Star Wars' universe

Kyriana Kratter and Ryan Kiera Armstrong in 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' (Disney+)

Port Borgo is basically a Shadowport, used by smugglers, pirates, and other criminal spacers. It's a hidden location that authorities are unaware of, but the danger always looms as it remains a hub for hosting illegal operations.

It is located on an asteroid near the Hydian Way, a crucial hyperspace route. Even its construction echoes history. Miners hollowed it out, leaving behind tools that made it habitable, a detail that feels oddly grounded in a world of hyperspace jumps and lightsabers.

Port Borgo has deeper roots in 'Star Wars' universe

Kyriana Kratter, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, and Robert Timothy Smith in 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' (Disney)

Port Borgo isn't a new addition to the universe. In fact, it debuted way back in the 'Star Wars' Expanded Universe. It was mentioned in Daniel Wallace's 2018 book 'Star Wars: Smuggler's Guide' where Port Borgo was marked on a map owned by Maz Kanata. It helped us learn its location near Hydian Way.

However, Port Borgo has much deeper roots from 30 years ago. Star Wars Legends suggest that before it was turned into a port, it was actually a Rakata colony. Called Borgo Prime, the miners dug it hollow by 23 ABY, depleting all its resources.

What makes 'Skeleton Crew' exciting is how it ties up the shadowport with the mysterious space adventure of children. It also feels like a love letter to 'Star Wars' lore, blending nostalgia with fresh intrigue. We are so ready for this new take on the franchise, are you?

Two episodes of 'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' are now streaming on Disney+