‘Skeleton Crew’ sneaks in a wild Easter Egg from ‘Star Wars’ disastrous special

'Star Wars: Skeleton Crew' made its much-awaited debut on Monday, December 2, taking fans on a thrilling space adventure. Centered around four children lost somewhere in the galaxy, the series is packed with exciting Easter Eggs inserted so cleverly that even the hardcore fans might miss them.

In a delightful nod, 'Skeleton Crew' makes a subtle reference to franchise's one of the most infamous creations, 'The Star Wars Holiday Special'. We are talking about the hologram circus that we first saw in 1978's 'Star Wars Holiday Special'.

'Skeleton Crew' touches upon 'Star Wars' franchise's forgotten chapter

A still from 'Skeleton Crew' (Disney)

'Star Wars Holiday Special' is one project that the franchise isn't proud of! Though it was the first spin-off of the original 'Star Wars' film, it tanked so badly that it was decided never to rebroadcast it nor officially release on home video in any format. But 'Skeleton Crew' doesn't shy from picking a piece from this forgotten history of the franchise.

'Skeleton Crew' sneaks in a clever callback to Holiday Special's hologram circus performance in its first episode. It occurs when Wim visits his friend, Neel and while looking for him, he sees Neel's younger siblings watching the hologram circus.

Neel's siblings watching hologram circus in 'Skeleton Crew' (Disney+)

For those acquainted with 'Star Wars Holiday Special' were quick to realise its resemblance to the one Lumpy watched while waiting for Chewbacca to return home for Life Day in the 1978 release.

Lumpy watching Hologram circus in 'Star Wars Holiday Special' (CBS, Lucasfilm)

This a blink-and-you'll miss it kinda scene. While in 'Holiday Special' Lumpy was enchanted by the hologram, Neel's siblings don't seem too excited. With this Easter Egg, the series embraces the absurdity of the franchise while hinting that the creators aren’t afraid to dig deep into the archives. It also finally shows what children in the 'Star Wars' universe do in their free time, which was honestly a mystery till now.

'Star Wars Holiday Special' is best left buried

A still from 'Star Wars Holiday Special' (CBS, Lucasfilm)

While we appreciate Skeleton Crew's brave attempt to give a nod to a past project, we would still not go back to watch that special. The made-for-television movie was discarded by fans for a reason. Despite featuring the main cast of the original 'Star Wars', it failed to utilize the opportunity.

The special was criticized for the script's poor quality and the overall execution of the story. It could never recover from its bad reputation, and it still unloved by fans of the franchise. Reviving a moment 46 years later is a bold step, but 'Skeleton Crew' was smart enough to not stretch it to a point where it could bother the audience and remind them of the disastrous project.

