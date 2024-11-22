'Spellbound' Ending Explained: Does Ellian save her parents? Rachel Zegler's film delivers strong message

'Spellbound' gives out a strong message to people who are struggling in their dysfunctional families

Contains spoilers for 'Spellbound'

'Spellbound' on Netflix takes us to the enchanting kingdom of Lumbria where things are far from perfect. Princess Ellian (Rachel Zegler) is burdened by huge responsibilities when her parents (King and Queen of Lumbria) suddenly turn into monsters. The young Princess, along with the ministers, attempts to keep this a secret for almost a year until things begin to spiral out of control.

Knowing that only magic could reverse the spell, Ellian gets in touch with the mystical Oracles of the Sun and Moon (Nathan Lane and Tituss Burgess) who reveal that neither they nor any witch can restore the King (Javier Bardem) and Queen (Nicole Kidman) to their human forms. The key lies with the cursed royals themselves. The Oracles guide Ellian to follow the light to reach the fabled Lake of Lights where the spell could break. However, the twist is: that the lake feeds on darkness. Therefore, Ellian and her monster parents must keep their negative emotions in check or else they will be consumed by darkness. Read on to know how the film ends for Ellian and her family:

Ellian finds a way to reverse the curse in 'Spellbound'

A still from 'Spellbound' (Netflix)

Ellian, along with her monster parents, embarks on a dangerous journey to the Lake of Lights. They go through mystical tunnels and different landscapes all while trying to avoid any arguments and negative thoughts.

The family faces massive challenges on their way. When the King and Queen get into an argument, Ellian feels frustrated and the darkness begins to take over her. However, her parents unite to save her. Secondly, the General along with the army, are on a hunt to capture the royals-turned-monsters. After an intriguing adventure, Ellian finally finds the Lake of Lights. While she immediately jumps into it, the parents have a moment of introspection.

Here's why King and Queen turn into monsters in 'Spellbound'

A still from 'Spellbound' (Netflix)

When the two monsters try to get into the lake, the water keeps pushing away. The water rises vertically and reflects the time when the King and Queen would argue endlessly. The flashback helps them realize that their anger has consumed them and turned them into monsters (literally). It is a symbolic representation of how unresolved conflicts can strip people of their humanity.

Once they turned into beasts, they lost all recognition of their daughter and their responsibilities. They were reduced to mindless creatures, consumed by selfish needs and petty squabbles. This reflects how unresolved parental conflicts often alienate children, leaving them feeling invisible and neglected.

Ellian lands in deep trouble in 'Spellbound' climax

A still from 'Spellbound' (Netflix)

While the King and Queen (still in beast form) acknowledge the mistakes they made in their marriage, they tell Ellian that they need to part ways. As they step aside to discuss their future before returning to their human forms, Ellian starts to feel frustrated. She bursts into anger, blaming her parents for being selfish and never thinking about her. As anger takes over her, the storm of darkness draws closer, consuming Ellian.

Meanwhile, the General and soldiers march in, taking the Queen and King into captivity. However, Flink, trapped in Minister Bolinar's (John Lithgow) body, sets them free. As the monsters speak up, introducing themselves as King and Queen, the army falls in line, united in the mission to save Ellian.

King and Queen join forces to move the mountain so that some light from the lake can fall upon Ellian. Their attempt works and Ellian rises above her dark thoughts and sees her parents going to extreme lengths for her. She realizes that her parents do love her, even though they have differences among them. As the trio hugs, the curse reverses, bringing King and Queen to their human forms.

'Spellbound' ends with a powerful message

A still from 'Spellbound' (Netflix)

The entire revelation around the curse makes a strong commentary about how a poor relationship between husband and wife can impact a child. Unhealthy marriages take a toll not only on the couple but also on the child for life. The only way is to talk things out without letting anger consume you.

It's not a typical fairytale ending in 'Spellbound' where everyone lives happily together. Instead, it turns out that the King and Queen part ways upon returning to the kingdom. They live separately now but continue to raise Ellian together. Even Ellian has come to terms with this new normal. The story ends by highlighting that though separation can be hurtful, it doesn't mean the end of love or family.

'Spellbound' is now streaming on Netflix