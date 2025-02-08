Sofia Vergara storms off ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ stage after slapping the host on national TV

The 'Modern Family' actress and the late night host were reading mean tweets from fans before the on stage confrontation.

Many notable moments on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' have made the audience laugh and be shocked at the same time. In 2014 Sofia Vergara appeared on the show to read some of the mean tweets aimed at her. But the conversation got heated when Kimmel read out the final tweet," Sofia Vergara...has anyone checked for a penis?" hearing the nasty comment, the 'Modern Family' actress posted a slap across the late-night host's face and walked off the stage in a rage saying, "For sure bigger than yours." But it soon turned out it was all part of the entertainment, the clip has since garnered over 12 million views on YouTube.

As per The Things, some of the other tweets that were read on the show sounded hilarious like the one that said, "I hate Jimmy Kimmel he has squinty eyes and an agape mouth that never really closes." Then another that mocked the 'Strays' actress' manly features, "Sophia Vergara has a man jaw." Fans were easily impressed with Vergara's acting skills and gushed over her in the viral YouTube video. "Look at her smiling at the end. I’m impressed at her acting, either she got her emotions under control and played off the moment, or she did a really good job convincing me she was angry," a viewer commented. "No sane person would ever say these things in the person's face," a fan called out Kimmel's behavior.

Jimmy Kimmel at the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024, in Hollywood, California. (Image Source: Getty Images| Photo by Kevin Winter)

"It was hard to tell if she was acting or really mad. She's hilarious! I love her!" an online user noted. "Sofia has a beautiful body and everything she's is a true definition of Latin beauty the accent is just a plus," another fan complimented referring to the mean tweet. "Notice how all of the insults about Sofia were about looks, physical features, or her voice, and all of the ones about Jimmy were about how funny he was (besides the first one). I know these are all insults, but it just goes to show that sexism isn’t just in compliments," a netizen observed. This is not the first time Kimmel has given the audience a wild moment on television, in 2016, the then-President Barack Obama read out a few mean tweets aimed at him.

According to The Things, during the segment, he highlighted President Donald Trump's scathing comments, "President Obama will go down as perhaps the worst President in the history of the United States." To which Obama had his own witty reply, "Well, @realDonaldTrump, at least I'll go down as President," he shot back to the amusement of the live television audience. The entertaining video racked up around 27 million views online. As per Today, in another edition, Oscar-winner Tom Hanks had to read out some awful comments about himself.

“Tom Hanks is so sweaty in ‘Top Gun,’ get a shower you smelly little dwarf,” he read and instantly hilariously added, “That I take personally,” he said. And, yes, you’re not the only one who realizes the Tom in “Top Gun” is actually Tom Cruise." Other A-listers who have featured in the 'mean tweets' segment are Tom Holland, Tracy Morgan, Hannah Waddingham, Kevin Hart, John Cena, Anne Hathaway, Dakota Johnson, and Regina King.