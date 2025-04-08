Sofia Vergara hits Golden Buzzer for a bizarre act and ‘AGT’ fans had a lot to say: 'What was she...'

Sofia Vergara said, "I really, really think that you deserve this," before hitting the infamous Golden Buzzer

In the recent episode of America's Got Talent, the Japanese comic duo, Schumacher, performed a weird act. Before the performance, the duo revealed that it was the first time that people would be viewing their act outside of Japan. In the beginning, nobody had a clue what they were going to do. As they began taking off their clothes on stage, Terry Crews, who joined as a host on Season 19, went like, "What is going on!" What then followed was their quick transformation into animals through hilarious costume changes and pantomime. After the performance, Simon Cowell, beaming with praise, said, "That was genius." He later asked, "Whose idea was it?" Then one of the comics replied, "It was OUR idea." Cowell jokingly asked, "Both of you had the same idea at the same time?" And he replied, "Yes," leaving the judges and the live studio audience in stitches.

However, things got interesting when Sofia Vergara told the duo, "What is it? Like a dance, a puppet, or a transformation? Quick change? I don't know! I'm, like, very confused because I thought it was ridiculous. It's, like, nonsense. I don't know what it is," Vergara said. "But I really, really think that you deserve this," before hitting the infamous Golden Buzzer. She further added, "That was the most fun thing we've had all day, all week!"

I remember when #AGT was legit.

Now it's a joke.

The golden buzzer was given to the most stupid act ever. pic.twitter.com/dlYH8GB1tR — SecantzArt (@SecantzArt) July 17, 2024

However, some fans didn’t have the same feeling and questioned Vergara’s judgment. One wrote on Instagram, “Funny but not a golden buzzer — what was she thinking?" Another added, “His act did NOT deserve the Golden Buzzer. It was entertaining, but a million-dollar act it was NOT. Give me a break, Sofia. Hahaha LOL.” More comments flooded in with similarly blunt takes; one scoffed on Twitter, saying, "The Golden Buzzer was given to the most stupid act ever." Despite the hot criticism, there was a segment of fans who defended the buzzer moment. One YouTube user wrote, “Life can be stupid sometimes. Sometimes, stupid & simple things make us all forget about other things and put a smile on our faces!” Another added, “Japanese are something else. We love Japanese culture; it has so much charisma and personality.”

Screenshot of Schumacher's performance from 'America’s Got Talent'(Image Source: YouTube | America’s Got Talent)

Many other performances were advanced with the Golden Buzzer. There were dancers, singers, and comedians. However, one that stood out was the 'Sky Elements' performance. They not only baffled the judges with their drone act but also led Cowell to change his rules about the Golden Buzzer. That night, Cowell used the Golden Buzzer twice. Cowell later explained in an interview with NBC, "I really, really thought last year when I watched back the audition shows, 'I was like ...I wish there was a Golden Buzzer in every episode; I genuinely did.'" He added, "So I basically did it last night."

Cowell, the creator and now also the executive producer of AGT, came up with the idea for the second Golden Buzzer. He told ET that the idea came to him when he considered "the amount of time and effort these people put into this act and where this can go." He shared, "People fly in from all over the world, as well as the American artists, and you are seeing the [amazing] things." Cowell gushed about the magic of the show. "The 70 times I've just gone, 'How did you come up with that idea?!' That's what I love about the show, you know? It continues to surprise you."