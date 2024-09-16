'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 9 Ending Explained: Melanie Cavill picks her side ahead of last battle

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: As 'Snowpiercer' heads for its finale, the passengers of the train and New Eden residents face off against humanity's greatest enemy — Dr Nima Rousseau (Michael Aronov). The show's newest antagonist plans to launch Gemini, a new compound, into the atmosphere, which he claims could reverse the freeze. However, Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) and Alex (Rowan Blanchard) are convinced that this compound could wipe out whatever life is left on Earth.

In 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 9, Alex betrays Nima by not switching the tracks for Big Alice. He then requests Melanie, who is in his captivity, to help him out. Melanie tries to remind him of the good man he once was, but Nima is so blinded by his pride that he cannot admit his scientific discovery could be faulty again. As she fails to talk sense into him, drama and violence follow.

Does Melanie Cavill steal Big Alice in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 9?

Jennifer Connelly as Melanie Cavill in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 (@amc+)

Melanie Cavill isn't ready to join Nima's mission to steal Big Alice. However, when he threatens to blow up New Eden, she reluctantly agrees, while secretly plotting to take him down in the end.

She, along with Nima and his soldiers, arrive in New Eden and launch a gas attack. The residents are confined to town hall under guard while Melanie rescues Alex, and together they take Big Alice. Though Melanie steals Big Alice for Nima, her loyalties lie with Andre and the rest of the crew. She requests Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) to join her mission to stop Nima from launching Gemini.

Nima's plan to bomb New Eden takes a twist in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 9

Michael Aronov in 'Snowpiercer' (@amc+)

Nima had planted bombs throughout New Eden, ready to detonate the town if necessary. When he finally succeeds in stealing Big Alice from New Eden, he orders his soldier to bomb the town. Much to his surprise, the bombs don't explode.

Earlier, when Javi (Roberto Urbina) couldn't diffuse the bomb, he had installed a jammer in the hills. That's why when Nima's soldier sent a signal, the jammers did wonders, saving the town from turning into ashes.

Snowpiercer passengers gear up for another battle

Daveed Diggs in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 (@amc+)

Right after taking over Big Alice, Melanie secretly establishes communication with Andre, asking him and his crew to board the train. They storm out of town hall and fight against an army of soldiers to get on the train.

With the help of other residents, Andre, Josie, Ruth, and Bess are able to board Big Alice while Melanie and Alex discreetly step out of the Engine and go into hiding. Since Nima is aware of the conspiracy brewing against him, he will now make every effort to stop his enemies while rushing to go ahead with his mission to launch Gemini into the atmosphere.

