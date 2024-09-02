Is Javi dead? Here's why 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 can't handle another tragedy

Javi's uncertain fate in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 7 leaves us on a cliffhanger as the show inches closer to the finale

Contains spoilers for 'Snowpiercer' Season 4

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: The tension in 'Snowpiercer' is at its peak as the protagonists prepare for one final fight to save humanity. Season 4 will bring the post-apocalyptic saga to a close, but not before delivering the biggest battles, toughest choices, and most heartbreaking moments.

In Episode 7 of 'Snowpiercer' Season 4, Melanie Cavill (Jennifer Connelly) and Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) discover that they have a new villain to defeat. Dr Nima Rousseau (Michael Aronov) is the one who launched CW7 in the atmosphere causing the freeze nine years ago. He is now determined to launch Gemini, a new compound he believes has the potential to reverse the effects of CW7. Meanwhile, the residents of New Eden face their crisis as they risk freezing to death if Big Alice doesn't arrive in time. The discovery of explosives makes things much tougher for New Eden. Amid the chaos, the episode leaves us on a cliffhanger about Javi's fate.

What happens to Javi in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 7?

Roberto Urbina in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 (@amc+)

Big Alice is only a few miles away waiting to cross the bridge to New Eden. However, Javi instructs Ruth Wardell (Alison Wright) and Bess Till (Mickey Sumner) to hold off until the tracks are cleared. Javi (Roberto Urbina), along with Sykes (Chelsea Harris) and others, starts searching for explosives that might have been planted on tracks. When Javi locates one, he uses his expertise to diffuse it.

We see him removing the bomb off the tracks but an explosion shocks everyone. The episode ends without revealing if the bomb exploded on Javi or if he managed to escape unharmed.

'Snowpiercer' Season 4 must not kill another protagonist

Mike O'Malley, Roberto Urbina, and Sam Otto in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 (@amc+)

We are keeping our fingers crossed when it comes to Javi's fate as he is the only one holding everything together at New Eden. With no engineer or leader left to guide the new community, the entire responsibility falls on his shoulders. He is the only one who can tackle the biggest of challenges that come their way.

Moreover, we are still reeling from Ben's (Iddo Goldberg) death and not ready for another loss. Javi has been through a lot of traumas. It took him a lot of time to recover after he was mauled by Wilford's dog and he doesn't deserve to be killed off.

Melanie and Andre are already battling for their lives and it would be too disappointing to see all the antagonists being either captured or killed. For now, our only hope is that Javi comes out alive from the explosion, helping Big Alice to reach New Eden and save the community.

'Snowpiercer' Season 4 is now available to stream on AMC+.