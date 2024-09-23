'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Ending Explained: Battle for survival concludes with uncertainty and hope

The passengers on the train battle for one last time as the fate of the planet is endangered in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Andre Layton (Daveed Diggs) and his crew put up the toughest fight in the finale of 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 as the very survival of humanity hangs in the balance. Dr Nima Rousseau (Michael Aronov) is adamant about launching Gemini into Earth's stratosphere to reverse the effects of Cw7, his previous experiment gone wrong, which caused Earth to freeze years ago.

The protagonists have three hours to fight through 45 cars and stop Nima from launching the rocket. As time ticks away, Nima's soldiers are tasked to keep Andre away from the mission. As the tension builds, 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 Episode 10 delivers an epic conclusion to the show.

What happens to Dr Nima's mission in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4?

Melanie (Jennifer Connelly) and Alex Cavill (Rowan Blanchard) infilterate the rocket car to sabotage it. Meanwhile, Nima arrives in mission control car and initiates the rocket launch. With 10 minutes remaining, Nima gets suspicious. As he enters the rocket car, he finds Melanie and Alex and forces them to put back the vials on the rocket that they had removed.

Melanie makes one last attempt to stop Nima by making him realise that the launch of Cw7 that froze the world in the first place was entirely his fault. He was aware that he was behind schedule and hadn’t resolved all the issues, yet he pushed forward with the launch due to his pride and arrogance of being the smartest man in the room.

Nima finally has an eye-opening moment but it's too late. The launch is automated after it is activated. Melanie asks if there's any way to stop it, but sadly there isn't. Meanwhile, Andre and his army are unable to reach the rocket car in time, and Gemini launches into the sky.

The passengers helplessly watch Gemini heading up in the atmosphere, which would bring another apocalypse and wipe out the humanity in the next few months. This is when the most unexpected thing happens. The rocket falters and crashes before it could reach the stratosphere, thanks to Alex who sabotaged the rocket. While the protagonists couldn’t prevent Nima from launching Gemini, they ultimately celebrate the failure of his mission.

Is Nima alive in 'Snowpiercer' Season 4?

Nima, the villain who was introduced in Season 4 meets a tragic end in the finale episode. In the moments before the launch, he, Melanie, and Alex find themselves in the rocket launch car. When Nima tells Melanie that there is no way to stop the launch, he asks both women to run away. Meanwhile, he stands still near his rocket to witness the launch. The ceiling of the train car opens for the launch and Nima freezes to death.

Knowing he would freeze, Nima chooses to stand, wanting to witness the launch. In his final moments, he realizes he isn’t as smart as he always believed himself to be. Deep down, he knows Gemini will fail, and unable to face another failure, he ultimately chooses to die.

How does 'Snowpiercer' Season 4 end for the protagonists?

Nima took the train off tracks and into the middle of the ocean for the launch. After the battle is over, Javi (Roberto Urbina) puts the train back on track and he takes Snowpiercer and Big Alice to New Eden. Andre's mission of 'one train' finally comes true. Melanie returns to the train’s tannoy to announce the New Eden's weather forecast, a nod to Season 1.

Melanie and Alex are finally able to leave their complicated past behind and look forward to the new beginnings. Josie Wellstead (Katie McGuinness) forgives Dr Headwood (Sakina Jaffrey) despite all the rage she carried against her. Andre and Josie continue their romantic relationship while raising Liana together. Andre and Ruth Wardell (Alison Wright) are now co-chairs of New Eden’s council. Audrey (Lena Hall) is finally able to embrace her scars and resumes her romance with Bess Till (Mickey Sumner), while Oz (Sam Otto) returns back to civilization. Javi (Roberto Urbina) takes Sykes (Chelsea Harris) on Snowpiercer to keep the engine from freezing, hinting at a new romance.

'Snowpiercer' Season 4 ends with a hope for future

'Snowpiercer' concludes by delivering a happy ending it deserves. After four seasons, everyone is finally on the same page, ready for the new chapter of their life at New Eden. As of now, nobody knows how long the warm pocket of New Eden will last, but that’s a matter for another day. In the final moments, Melanie says that the impact could start the next day or could even take 50 years. For now, they all want to focus on living in the moment and enjoy their new life off the wheels.

'Snowpiercer' ends with a shot of some flowers growing out of the ice. Does this mean that the climate is becoming a little more amenable? 'Snowpiercer' thus ends with a ray of hope.

