Snow Scholars on 'Shark Tank': Here's how to book a live agent to to do that one winter task you hate

Snow Scholars is a snow-shoveling business venture which was launched in 2023

Are you mentally exhausted by the task of shoveling snow from your driveway during the harsh winters? Don't fret, Philip Loveland and Jake Piekarski have managed to come up with a great solution for your problem.

In the upcoming episode of 'Shark Tank', these two budding entrepreneurs will be pitching their snow-shoveling business to a bunch of Sharks including Mark Cuban, Kevin O'Leary, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, and Daymond John.

Philip Loveland and Jake Piekarski are set to pitch Snow Scholars on 'Shark Tank' Season 16 Episode 7 (ABC/@christopherwillard)

What is Snow Scholars?

Snow removal can be a draining task especially when you have to do it daily. At times, it becomes difficult to even find safe and reliable devices to get rid of the heavy snow during the chilly winters.

No worries, Jake Piekarski's Snow Scholars is here to resolve all your issues. You can simply book their services and get the snow removed from your sidewalk, driveway, or walkway. By opting for their services, you can help students to pay off their college debts.

Snow Scholars is a snow-shoveling business started by college students (ABC/@christopherwillard)

Who is the founder of Snow Scholars?

Philip Loveland and Jake Piekarski are the creative minds behind Snow Scholars. Philip is an entrepreneur and real estate agent who recently graduated from the University of Wisconsin with a Bachelor's degree in Psychology. Along with this, he also has certificates in business fundamentals and entrepreneurship.

On the other hand, Jake is a Wisconsin School of Business alumni and the founder of Snow Scholars. While having a chat with Wdio, Jake spoke about his business and said, “When I arrived at UW-Madison in late 2021, a lot of my friends did not have flexible jobs or high-paying jobs at all. And so, I created snow scholars to give them that opportunity to work around their school schedule and help homeowners at the same time."

Philip Loveland and Jake Piekarski are the founders of Snow Scholars featured on 'Shark Tank' Season 16 (ABC/@christopherwillard)

What is the cost and how to buy Snow Scholars?

The cost of the Snow Scholars' services depends on a couple of factors including the size of the driveway and sidewalk, the total number of areas to be cleared, one-time shoveling, or a booking for the entire season. The prices for their services can range between $100 and $350. You can simply book a Snow Scholar agent from the company's official website.

The prices of services offered by Snow Scholars can vary from service to service (ABC/@christopherwillard)

Where is Snow Scholars now?

Since its launch in 2023, Snow Scholars, a snow removal company founded by two UW-Madison students has been thriving in the business world. In the last year, Snow Scholars has attained incredible growth with the help of innovative sales and creative marketing strategies.

Philip and Jake's company specializes in snow removal, operations logistics management, and customer relationship management. With its headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin, Snow Scholars continues to create employment opportunities for college students and focuses on delivering a seamless customer experience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SHOVELING STUDENT DEBT, 1 INCH AT A TIME! (@snowscholars)

Who will seal the deal?

It seems like business moguls Mark Cuban and Daymond John might show interest in Snow Scholars in the forthcoming episode 7 of 'Shark Tank' Season 16. An investment from these Sharks will be a dream come true for Philip and Jake.

Mark Cuban might sign a deal with Snow Scholars on 'Shark Tank' Season 16 Episode 6 (Christopher Willard/ABC)

'Shark Tank' Season 16, Episode 7, will air on ABC on Friday, 13 December 2024, at 8 pm ET. Catch the latest episode featuring products like Wildcoat, Coordinates, Snow Scholars, and Gnome Advent Calendar For those who miss the episode, it will be available on demand the following day and on Hulu.

Additionally, viewers can explore past seasons and episodes on Amazon Prime Video and iTunes.