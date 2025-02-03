‘Sister Wives’ stars Robyn and Kody Brown called out for their 'gross' behavior at Christine's wedding

‘Sister Wives’ stars Robyn and Kody Brown packed on the PDA during Christine's wedding to David Woolley

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown's polygamous relationships have been a hotly debated topic among fans for years. Not long ago, Kody faced immense backlash due to his alleged inappropriate behavior during his ex-wife Christine Brown's wedding special with David Woolley titled 'Sister Wives: Christine and David's Wedding.' According to Inquisitr, several viewers called out the Brown family patriarch for making out with his only-remaining wife Robyn Brown, meanwhile, his ex Christine celebrated her union with Woolley. Then, many fans felt that Kody and Brown were trying to steal the spotlight from Christine and Woolley and they shared their reactions on social media.

An X user wrote, “The Robyn Kody kiss was so cringe I’d be embarrassed for her if I liked her at all," meanwhile another user chimed in, “I could see Robyn and Kody renewing their vows now. They want to prove their just as much in love as Christine and David are. Robyn is going to want a wedding now. Since it’s only her and Kody.” Another person tweeted, “We’re all feeling warm and fuzzy from the wedding then we immediately pan to Robyn & Kody before the commercial break. Way to ruin the vibe. It’s like if someone knocks on the bedroom door in the middle of sex. Gross.” Followed by a user who took to X formerly known as Twitter and stated, “Christine’s wedding was so beautiful only problem was they kept showing Kody & Robyn. He’s jealous Christine moving on from him made her life HAPPIER.”

As per a report by The US Sun, Kody wasn't invited to Christine's wedding to Woolley but he was a part of her wedding special filmed for TLC. In the wedding special, Kody and Robyn were seen during a filmed interview. In the interview, Kody reflected on his failed marriage to Christine and he held back his tears while sharing his heartfelt emotions. "That this wedding is happening is not really any of my business at this point. It’s just, like, Christine doesn’t need my permission, anything like that. My only concern would be for my children, and how they’re treated within that relationship. And I think they’re all old enough to be fine," Kody told the cameras at that time.

Kody admitted that he had previously met Woolley once but he couldn't judge his character. However, Kody wished the couple good luck for their future together. "I’m happy for them and I wish for them all the happiness life can give them. That’s my honest feeling. And that’s it," he further added. Kody nearly choked up while talking about his ex Christine moving on in her life. "It’s hard for that to not be on my mind. We had 25 years together..." It seems like Kody couldn't control his emotions and continued, "I’m just going to keep talking until those cameras leave."

As Kody got emotional, Robyn quickly removed her gloves, grabbed his face, and said, "Here, give me a kiss." At the end of the day, their makeout session was a little too much for the fans of the show 'Sister Wives.' When we talk about Christine and Kody, they called it quits in November 2021. Following this, Meri Brown and Janelle Brown also parted ways from Kody in December 2022. For those wondering, you can catch the new episodes of 'Sister Wives' only on TLC.