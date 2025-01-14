'Sister Wives' star Christine Brown's daughter had one major issue with David Woolley's proposal

“I couldn’t imagine life without him now,” Christine Brown’s daughter said while talking about David Woolley.

Christine Brown and her husband David Woolley are enjoying their life together. Only a few months after getting engaged in April 2023, the 'Sister Wives' star married Woolley in October of the same year. Before this, Christine was in a "spiritual marriage" with Kody Brown for 25 years before separating in November 2021. Meanwhile, although Christine and her close ones are happy about her new romance, her daughter Ysabel voiced concerns, feeling Woolley's proposal came a little too fast. Fans got to watch Christine and Woolley’s heartfelt wedding ceremony during the January 12 episode of the reality show.

A screenshot of Christine Brown talking about her marriage to Kody. (Image Source: YouTube | TLC)

The episode caught their loved one's emotions and delved into the touching moments of the wedding day. While preparing for the big day, Ysabel had a candid discussion with her mother, as reported by Us Weekly. She said, “We were out of town and he looked at you and he was like, ‘Oh, I love you so much.' Like, just honest and pure. And I’ve never heard somebody say ‘I love you’ that much to you.” However, Ysabel revealed a slightly different perspective during her confessional with the TLC cameras. She said, “When David first proposed to my mom, I thought it was very soon. I thought it was too soon. But I think I’ve had time to, like, adjust to it.”

At one point in the January 12 episode, Ysabel also said, “It’s given me a lot more clarity to see, like, how much they love each other. I’m just excited and happy for them.” Talking about Woolley, she said, “I think that I’ve gotten time to get to know David and to get to know him, like, as a father and as someone who’s just a really awesome guy. I couldn’t imagine life without him now.” Along with Christine's children, Janelle Brown’s kids were also there to support Christine in this new chapter of her life. Janelle's son Gabe spoke about the wedding and said, "For the first time in a long time, it felt like the real Brown family was back.”

Kody has also addressed Christine's marriage to Woolley, expressing that he’s completely at peace with it. He emphasized that the wedding was none of his concern and that Christine didn’t need his approval. Kody even extended well-wishes to the newlyweds, hoping life brings them endless happiness. As reported by People Magazine, Kody only met Woolley once and felt Christine's relationship with Woolley progressed rather quickly. Despite putting on a supportive front, Kody admitted to feeling FOMO over missing the wedding day. On the other hand, Christine was extremely happy to be legally married to a monogamous man.

While adjusting to life after the divorce from Kody, Christine decided to step into the world of dating apps. Soon she met Woolley. Although she went on a few dates before, something about Woolley sparked her excitement to take their relationship to another level. Their connection was instant, built on a shared understanding of their pasts and a clear vision for the future. The romance moved rather quickly, and by February 2023—just a few months into their relationship—Woolley proposed to her, as reported by Screenrant.