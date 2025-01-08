Sister Wives’ Meri Brown calls out trolls targeting transgender child Leon in new video: "Don't use..."

Leon Brown, Meri Brown’s only child, came out as transgender in 2022 and identifies with they/them pronouns

Meri Brown is standing up for her transgender child Leon against online trolls. The ‘Sister Wives’ star called out disrespectful comments about Leon’s chosen name and their identity during a live TikTok session and asked that people be respectful and kind. Leon, previously known as Mariah Brown, announced their transgender and queer identity in June 2022. They selected the name Leon for themselves and the pronouns they/them. During the live session, Meri took the time to call out those who had been using Leon’s birth name—now a name they no longer go by—as an act of disrespect.

Meri shared that calling someone by their “deadname”-the name they don’t want to be referred to-is not only painful but also cruel. She went on to tell her viewers, “Don’t use their deadname! That’s not nice,” she further added, “I know it can be kind of confusing and, if you don’t know, I’ll tell you now,” she continued. “It’s not polite to use someone’s deadname, meaning a name they have chosen to no longer use in their life. Don’t do that.”

Although Meri barely speaks of Leon on social media, she has always supported them through transitioning. She further explained that Leon is the kind of person who keeps a low profile. “Due to their preference and request, I won’t talk about [Leon],” Meri said. “They are great, I am great with them. We are good.” Although she has kept her relationship with Leon pretty private, Meri has let it be known that she and Leon are close, with Meri saying they talk regularly.

Meri has also been candid about the mixed reactions she receives regarding Leon. She shared that comments are often very divided. While she gets supportive and kind messages from people who respect Leon’s identity and journey, she also deals with hate and criticism, which she strongly opposes. In one of the episodes of The Sarah Fraser show, she revealed, “The commentary that I get about Leon is very polarizing,” she said. “It’s just gonna be that way. I always appreciate the support, the comments of support I get, and obviously, I don’t appreciate the hate that comes at me.” She added, “I don’t think hate has any purpose or any value.” Meri has also used her platform to advocate for trans rights, sharing messages of love and support for Leon and other LGBTQ+ individuals. Meri shared, “I see you! I love you! I got you!”

However, it has also been reported that Kody does not support Leon’s transition, but Meri has continued to be a rock of love and encouragement for her child, being there through thick and thin. She even supported Leon's decision of not wanting to be “super-public”. In an interview with PEOPLE, Meri said, “They, by their choice, have made a decision to not be super public. So I don’t talk about them so much.”

But Kody, according to sources, isn’t very proud of Leon’s transition. It was revealed how Kody has never accepted Leon’s transition and doesn’t support him. “[Kody] does not support Leon’s transition at all,” a source told The Sun. “He’s actually disgusted by it, as terrible as that is. Kody is telling close friends, ‘This is a new person. I don’t know who this person is, but this is not the little girl that I raised.’”

Leon Brown is married to his long-time partner, Audrey Kriss. Both are transgender, they married in a private ceremony in October 2022. Audrey and Leon have been in their loving relationship for several years and always make it a point to share the love and moments of their lives on social media platforms. The two are now residing in Colorado, where they live a quiet and supportive life.