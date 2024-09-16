Is Kody Brown and Robyn Brown's marriage ending? 'Sister Wives' patriarch in 'worst' phase in last relationship

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown revealed that he and Robyn Brown are suffering, while she stated they are probably doing the worst they've ever done in their marriage

FLAGSTAFF, ARIZONA: During the debut of 'Sister Wives' season 19, Kody Brown disclosed that his three unsuccessful romances had a big impact on his marriage to Robyn Brown. In a September 15, TLC episode, Kody said, "Robyn and I are really kind of in a struggling place," adding that his ex-wife Christine Brown appeared to have "moved on" following their breakup in November 2021.

"We’re probably doing the worst we’ve ever done in our marriage," Robyn said to the cameras in agreement. "It’s been tough. It’s been tough between us."

Following his split from his third wife Christine, Kody separated from his second wife Janelle Brown in December 2022. His first wife, Meri Brown, confirmed in January 2023 that they were done after more than 30 years together.

Following each of his failed relationships, Kody turned to Robyn, whom he lawfully married in 2014 following Meri's divorce. Even after their recent breakup, Kody and Meri continued to be spiritually together.

'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown demands Kody Brown to take accountability

In the first episode of the season, Robyn said, "He doesn’t know who to blame, himself or one of the other wives."

“Kody’s feeling a lot of rejection. And so, I think he’s kind of looking at me going, ‘Are you going to reject me too?’ I’m on my toes. I’m having to consistently make sure that he is not sabotaging our relationship.”

She revealed, “There’s no resource to help with the idea that I’m still married to a man who’s going through divorces.”

'Sister Wives' star Robyn Brown not ready for monogamy with Kody Brown

Robyn said that she didn't sign up for monogamy because she had gone through her divorce before becoming married to Kody. She planned to age in a polygamist household with her sister wives, Meri, Janelle, and Christine, as well as their collective offspring.

“I miss the family experience, you know, the kids, and I miss the camaraderie that I did have with my sister wives,” Robyn clarified.

Despite having "committed to this family 100 percent," Robyn said later in the episode that she is unsure of what to do next. She remarked, "There’s days when I just feel like the idiot that doesn’t know how to let it go."

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown trying to make things work in his last marriage with Robyn Brown

Even though they are going through their storm, Kody said that having Robyn's support during all the family strife is what has kept him afloat. “I love Robyn, and she’s dear to me, and I respect her dearly,” he stated in a confessional.

“Her telling me I’m still good is valuable to me.” Kody confessed, “I want to give it more credibility, but I’ve had three other people basically blame me. It’s just not that easy.”

The patriarch continued by saying that his three breakups had put his faith and method of prayer to the test.

'Sister Wives' Season 19 airs on Sundays on TLC at 10 PM ET.