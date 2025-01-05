'Sister Wives' star Mykelti Brown's 75-lb weight loss after having twins had fans saying the same thing

The reality star revealed that she along with her husband followed a strict diet of "protein-packed, lower calorie" meals.

Sister Wives star Mykelti Brown became a mother to boys Archer Banks and Ace McCord, on November 17, 2022. Despite birthing twins, the TLC star managed to pull off an incredible weight loss in just 8 months. Fans were surprised to notice similar changes in her husband Antonio Padron. The couple posted happy pictures on Instagram on July 2023 displaying their stunning physical transformation. “Took my wife out to breakfast! Her favorite. I’m still not great at this. Mykelti said I should include pictures of our food, which I forgot to take. I was hungry ok,” Pardon captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonio Padron (@tonychessnut)

In the snap, the mother of three looked gorgeous in a casual red t-shirt. She accessorized her look with gold earrings and black sunglasses. Mykelti left her wavy brown hair loose and posed with a smile for the camera. Pardon matched her vibe wearing a black t-shirt and blue tinted sunglasses. As per The US Sun, fans expressed their delight over the couple's weight loss. "Love looks great on you guys," a fan commented on their picture. "You both look so happy, healthy, and amazing," another complimented. "You guys look like movie stars," chimed an excited fan in agreement. "You both look amazing and so happy," a comment also read on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonio Padron (@tonychessnut)

Four weeks later, posting another adorable image of his wife, Pardon penned, "Man! Gotta say I really have the best wife!" The picture featured Mykelti posing inside an elevator, wearing a short red dress with a flower-patterned black jacket. The chess enthusiast also chronicled his physical transformation journey by sharing constant updates about himself. In one picture Pardon can be seen happily posing for the camera wearing a black outfit and accessorizing it with a matching sling bag and cap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonio Padron (@tonychessnut)

"Mykelti is looking so different lately. Almost a twin of Aspyn but I can’t quite figure out what has changed so much in her appearance" a netizen noted at the time. "Are you two on a weight loss journey? Y'all look great," another fan commented. Fast forward to the present, their recent posts still feature them sporting a slim figure. From the looks of it, the couple appears to be dedicated to leading a healthy lifestyle. In another post, both Pardon and Mykelti twinned in black outfits, enjoying a sports-themed date night. "Had an awesome night with my wife! @mykeltip. We got to watch @mitchellton13 win his fight! They went all 3 rounds! Truly epic! He’s a beast!" the reality star's husband detailed on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonio Padron (@tonychessnut)

"You guys looked great. Keep up the good life," a fan wrote, praising the couple's dedication. According to The Sun, Mykelti shared her go-to diet tips with fans last year as shed about 75 pounds. "People always ask me, when I go out to eat, where am I able to go because of my diet?" she stated in a video shared on her Instagram. "I eat, and I have eaten for the last year, low calorie, high protein (meals.) It’s just how I’ve gotten to where I’m at."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mykelti Padron (@mykeltip)

The TLC star confessed that a healthy option of "beans and rice, a double order of steak for protein, cheese, and lots of Pico de Gallo," is something she usually sticks to. "I love it," she remarked. She added, "I’ve been eating like this for a little over a year, (and) my husband for a year and a half, and we’ve been loving it." Mykelti also confessed that she is a big supporter of her mother Christine Brown's supplement brand, Plexus. "Two of my favorite products that are my ride-or-die products are the VitalBiome and the ProBio 5. I take them before I go to bed, and they are awesome," she shared.