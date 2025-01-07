'Sister Wives’ star Kody Brown opens up on losing virginity during college romance: "It was devastating"

'Sister Wives’ star Kody Brown revealed that he lost his virginity during college days

'Sister Wives' star Kody Brown is spilling the beans on his college romance! During a recent episode of the TLC reality series, the Brown family patriarch talked about his brief romantic fling that saw the light of day before he entered into plural marriages with his wives Meri Brown, Christine Brown, and Janelle Brown. In the episode, he revealed that he lost his virginity during his college days.

"You want to know the craziest thing? I had a lover in college, and it was a little tryst. I was a naughty boy based on my faith. I had a relationship in college where I lost my virginity," he revealed during a private confessional, according to People magazine. Shortly afterward, he described the entire experience as "devastating." He went on to say, "It was heartbreaking. When purity is everything in the church I was in, that was everything. It's like you're working your way back for it."

The father of 18 continued, "It was devastating, but nobody knew except for Meri and Robyn. It was really because I don't believe I ever got intimate enough with Christine and Janelle to tell them. Robyn learned of it during the first month we got to know each other. I felt safe.” When asked about his other two ex-wives, he said, "I'm not safe with them and they're not safe with me.” Later on in the episode, Kody had a heartfelt conversation with his fourth wife, Robyn, regarding his now-dissolved relationships. At first, Christine pulled the plug on her marriage with Kody in 2021, followed by Janelle who split from him in 2022. After a few months, Meri also called it quits with Kody.

Robyn wants Kody to reconcile his romance with Janelle. On the other hand, when we talk about Christine, she has turned a new page by marrying her husband David Woolley. Speaking of Meri, she has also moved on in her life following her separation from Kody. Talking of Robyn's role in his other marriages, Kody said, "I probably would have moved on from Meri a lot sooner, but Robyn was constantly encouraging that relationship. She told me that I needed to go and sleep on Christine's couch when Christine kicked me out of the house. And I was like, 'No way, I'm not doing that.' When I had the fight with Janelle, she was saying 'Please, please.' She was begging me not to fight with Janelle."

Janelle also shared her viewpoint on the whole situation and shared that she had "no idea what Robyn was pushing Kody to do." Along with this, she also expressed that she was disappointed after learning that Kody was so influenced by Robyn who advised him to stay in relationships that were no longer working. At the moment, Robyn is Kody's only wife and it appears that she will stand by him through thick and thin. In a confessional, she poured her heart out and said, "Yes, I'll always stick with him, and I love him."